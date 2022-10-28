A trio of first-half turnovers put Christian Heritage in a hole the Lions couldn't dig out of in a 33-10 Region 7-A Division II loss against Mount Zion on the road Friday night.
Christian Heritage (4-6, 0-2 Region 7-A Division II) fell behind 20-7 after the first quarter to Mount Zion (5-4, 1-0 Region 7-A Division II) and couldn't recover in the Lions' final game of the regular season.
Christian Heritage wraps up the regular season at 4-6 and will be the third seed in the region for the state playoffs, which start in two weeks.
A fumble after a big run on the first play of the game from Christian Heritage quickly gave Mount Zion an opportunity to convert on its first offensive play.
Kevin Berrios broke off a 78-yard run on the Eagles' first snap to out the Lions behind 7-0.
Christian Heritage drove into scoring position again before Mount Zion picked off the Lions on fourth-and-goal. Preston Denney capped a Mount Zion drive with a 29-yard rushing touchdown.
The Lions finally avoided a turnover and responded when Eli Thomason got in for a 15-yard rush to cut the score to 14-7, but the Eagles flew back down the field with an Alex Zelaya 50-yard touchdown pass to Denney.
Denney got on the board yet again, this time another rush, to push the lead to 26-7 by halftime. A late Christian Heritage drive resulted in another turnover.
Carson Russell booted a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter to draw the Lions within 26-10, but, after a stop of Christian Heritage on fourth down, Mount Zion sealed it with a Zelaya touchdown pass to Stanley Cross.
Thomason led the way for Christian Heritage with 138 rushing yards and his score on 23 carries.
Mount Zion plays Bowdon next week for the region championship in the three-team region. Mount Zion and Bowdon will be the top two seeds for the playoffs, while Christian Heritage will be the third.
