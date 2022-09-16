The Southeast Whitfield High School Raiders are off to their best start since the 2017 season after taking down the Armuchee Indians 28-21 Friday night.
After a tie at halftime, Southeast (3-1) scored two touchdowns in the third to pull away from the visiting Indians (2-2).
“They went in at halftime and they got fired up on their own and came out and dominated the second half,” Southeast head coach Todd Murray said.
Southeast is 3-1 after four games. It’s the first time Southeast has won three games since 2018, and the best start since a 5-0 opening in 2018.
Brady Ensley broke a 49-yard run that set up a short Anthony Ramirez run for a touchdown to put the Raiders up 6-0. Armuchee was quick to respond when quarterback Chandler DeSanto found receiver Blaine Ragland on the sideline for a 52-yard touchdown pass on just the third play of the ensuing Indian drive. The extra point put Armuchee up 7-6 with 5:41 to go in the quarter.
After intercepting Southeast quarterback Brayden Miles, the Indians would get the ball to the Southeast 30 before Ryland Steen broke a run up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown, pushing the Indian lead to 14-6 with 5:48 to go in the first half.
After a long pass from Miles to Ramirez, Samuel Harper bowled his way down the field, putting the Raiders inside the Indian 10-yard-line. Miles would take care of the rest himself and score from the 6, making the score 14-12 with 58 seconds to go before the point after attempt. Miles would hand off to Ensley, who got a good push from the Raider offensive line, converting the 2 point conversion and tying the game at 14.
The first Raider possession after half took just one play for Ensley to go 60 yards and break the tie.
After a fumble recovery, Brady Ensley would be called on again to put points on the board, putting Southeast up 26-14. Southeast would again convert the 2 points pushing the score to 28-14.
With time dwindling in the fourth, the Indian offense was rushed but effective in moving the ball back into Raider territory before Ragland was able to make a catch in the end zone, narrowing the gap 28-21 with Southeast leading with three minutes to go. The Indians would attempt an onside kick, but the Raiders recovered and kneeled out the clock.
Southeast will stay at home next Friday as Druid Hills visits Raider Stadium. Armuchee will be on the road kicking off their region schedule at Coosa. Both kickoffs are set for 7:30.
