TUNNEL HILL — If you took just the scoring totals from the first, third and fourth quarters in Friday night’s game, Coahulla Creek High School and Northwest Whitfield each scored seven points.
Unfortunately for the visiting Colts, there was a second quarter too.
Northwest (2-0) protected home field in the northern Whitfield County rivalry Friday night with a second quarter explosion, piling up 35 second-quarter points in a 42-7 rout of Coahulla Creek (1-1).
“We started off a little slow, but we just had that big second quarter,” Northwest senior receiver Hudson Gray said. “Everything just came together, and that’s how the score turned out the way it did.”
Northwest scored a touchdown just 10 seconds into the second quarter, the first of five touchdowns in the period that broke the game open.
Both offenses sputtered on the first two drives, but it was Coahulla Creek that scored first.
Senior quarterback Chase Ward hit receiver Nate Tilley in stride for a 57-yard pass to the one yard line. Ward powered into the end zone on the next play for the one-yard score, and Creek led 7-0 with 3:07 left in the first.
Instead of a sign to things of come for the Colts, it would be the last time Creek would cross into Northwest’s 40 yard line until late in the fourth quarter, when the second-string defense was on the field.
Northwest’s defense smothered the Colts the rest of the way, but that was also when the offense woke up too.
Normally a passing-heavy team, the Bruins instead turned to the run to get some life in an offense that struggled earlier.
An 11-play drive, all on the ground, led Northwest down to the Creek two as time dwindled in the first quarter.
Caden Ramsey pushed in from the two on the first play of the second quarter, and the explosion began.
Ramsey intercepted a Ward screen pass to set Northwest up on the 25, and QB Gavin Nuckolls hit Gray for the first of the pair’s two touchdowns on the next play.
“There was green grass, and Gavin found me,” Gray said. “He had another great night.”
Another quick drive that went nowhere for Creek led to another quick drive that led to points for Northwest.
Nuckolls hit Austin Cooley for a 25-yard catch-and-run touchdown, and Nuckolls found Gray again on a six-yard pass on the next drive to make it 28-0.
The Bruin defense made life miserable for Ward after the early touchdown drive. The dominant defensive line didn’t let Creek’s ground game get started, and, when Ward dropped back, he didn’t have much time before defensive ends Myles Mays and Avery O’Neal were bringing pressure. Creek totaled just 11 rushing yards.
“Our defense is playing so strong this year,” Gray, also a defensive back, said. “It’s good that we have a strong defense, because if our offense is strong, we can do this every night.”
Already haven given up 28 points in the quarter, the Colts downed a punt on Northwest’s three, pinning the Bruins back with under a minute before half.
Creek tackled Nuckolls for what at first appeared to be a safety, but the ball was spotted at the one.
Not content to run out the clock, Cameron Collins rushed for 60 yards on the next play.
His rumble set up a Nuckolls touchdown pass to Breckin Sirmans for 39 yards, capping the 35-point quarter with 13.9 seconds left in the half.
Collins rushed for 121 yards on 11 carries on the night, pacing a ground game that is sometimes overshadowed by the prolific passing game.
The Bruins didn’t let up on the first drive of the second half.
Nuckolls hit Sirmans on a short screen, and the lightning-quick receiver made a spin move to beat a defender, then cut back to sprint down the sideline to the Creek three.
Mason Mays plunged in for a score to cap the scoring with 9:58 left in the third.
Northwest missed a 28-yard field goal late in the third, and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Nuckolls, a sophomore, threw for 294 yards and five touchdowns in his debut as a starter last week against Pepperell. Nuckolls had 263 more yards and four more scores Friday.
Ward made plays when he had time, but the smothering Bruin defense didn’t allow much of it. He finished with 163 passing yards.
Northwest now leads the series overall series between the two schools 5-1, the previous two games had been far more competitive after Northwest scored the first three wins in blowout fashion, but Friday’s game more resembled the early games.
Northwest makes the short trip up to Ringgold next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Coahulla Creek is off next week and will return to action Sept. 8 at Chattooga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.