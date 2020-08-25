Fall slate of soccer is a go for Dalton State

Although the Dalton State College soccer programs' conference schedule and national tournament was moved to the spring due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the teams will suit up for a non-conference slate this fall.
Dalton State released its revised 2020 fall schedule on Monday, which includes seven matches for its women's team and six for the men’s program. Both clubs will open the 2020-21 season against Middle Georgia State University (Macon) at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park on Saturday, Sept. 26, with the women beginning at 1 p.m. Middle Georgia is a fellow member of the Southern States Athletic Conference, but the game will not count toward conference standings.
“I think these games help us to get a good gauge of where we are in the fall so we can prepare for the conference schedule in the spring,” said Saif Alsafeer, head coach of both DSC soccer programs. “We feel like this schedule can definitely test us in all the ways that we need to be tested.”
In July, the SSAC announced that conference games and championships in fall sports, including men's and women's soccer, would be postponed until spring 2021.
That announcement came after the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), which the SSAC and Dalton State compete in, also announced that national championships in most fall sports would move to spring.
The non-conference slate will feature back-to-back men’s and women’s games for all matchups with the exception of an Oct. 10 game, when just the women will play Carolina University (Winston-Salem, North Carolina).
“One of the most important components of player development is competition,” Alsafeer said. “We definitely wanted to have a schedule to be able to have that competition.”
Alsafeer said the team, and Dalton State as a whole, is concentrated on pulling off these non-conference games safely. Players on both teams continue to go through COVID-19 screenings daily, even when the team doesn’t meet.
“We’ve been training as a team, and it’s just gone really well,” Alsafeer said. “We have a constant awareness of the situation and meeting those expectations to try to keep people safe.”
