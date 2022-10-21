Fannin County High School’s Bryson Holloway scored three rushing touchdowns on offense and picked off two passes on defense as the visiting Rebels (5-3, 4-1 Region 7-2A) ran up a 42-0 halftime lead on their way to spoiling Murray County’s homecoming game by a score of 42-7 Friday night.
Holloway rushed for two touchdowns and Corbin Davenport rushed for one and caught one in a first quarter than ended with Murray (0-8, 0-4 Region 7-2A) quickly in a 28-0 hole.
Elijah Weaver, who hit Davenport for the passing touchdown, found Carson Collis for a 17-yard touchdown in the second before Holloway’s third score capped the scoring for the half and for the night for Fannin.
With reserves on in the second half, Murray managed a third-quarter touchdown.
The score breaks a streak of three straight shutout losses for Murray County.
Murray travels to Haralson County next week for a game Friday at 7:30. Fannin gets Rockmart at home.
