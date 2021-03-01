Fantastic freshmen, standout seniors have Christian Heritage boys deep in basketball playoffs

Christian Heritage School's boys basketball team travels to Macon for the Class A Private Elite 8 playoffs on Wednesday, and the Lions hope it won't be the last time they'll see the city this season.
They hope to be in Macon the following Wednesday for the state championship game.
To do that, the Lions need a win Wednesday in Macon against First Presbyterian Day School. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage hasn't met many teams that match their 22-2 record, but they'll face one in the state quarterfinals that can boast a better one at 22-1. The Lions have won 16 straight, while First Presbyterian is on a roll of 17 consecutive wins.
To continue that win streak and see Macon again, Christian Heritage will rely on a balanced team composed of stars both younger and older.
The Lions start three freshmen, including Region 7-A Private's player of the year in guard Jax Abernathy, and two seniors. Joining Abernathy in the backcourt is fellow freshman Zundra Jackson and senior Nash Bingham, while freshman Cash Hare and senior Evan Lester play up front. That five has played the majority of minutes in the two playoff victories so far — a 57-36 win over Lakeview Academy in the first round followed by a 68-56 victory in the Sweet 16 — with appearances from seniors in bench players Bryce Farmer and William Green.
"That's what it's going to take, is all of us," Christian Heritage head coach Tyler Watkins said. "It's just been a full team effort so far, and that's what we'll have to do to keep going."
Abernathy is often the one looked to when the Lions need an important bucket. He can shoot from outside, but uses an array of moves to slither through tight spots or blur past defenders to get a layup. Jackson, the team's point guard, sets up shooters like Bingham and Hare, while shooting and driving himself. Lester makes his noise down low, grabbing offensive rebounds and leaping right back up quickly for putbacks.
The fabulous freshman core may have the Lions set up for success in the future, but they've proven to be ready to help make playoff noise now.
"Our team's got a lot of good chemistry," Bingham said. "Those guys are obviously young, but we trust each other. I think that's what helps us the most."
Should Christian Heritage win Wednesday night, they'd be assured of a home game in the Final Four, which would be either Friday or Saturday. The Georgia High School Association had a coin toss Monday that determined for the semifinals the team on the top of the bracket would host if the teams have the same seeds. Christian Heritage is a one-seed, as are St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic and Mount Pisgah Christian, which play in the Elite 8. The Lions are in the top half of the bracket.
A win would put the school in the Final Four for the second time in its history in Georgia High School Association competition. The Lions have now reached the Elite 8 in three of the last four years, making the Final Four in 2019. Christian Heritage hasn't made it further — yet.
"We've just got a lot of guys that battle hard," Bingham said. "I think that makes us special."
