Fast pitch softball tournament coming to Dalton this weekend

The Scenic City Fall fast pitch softball tournament will be held in Dalton Friday through Sunday.
The Connect Sports tournament takes place at Heritage Point Park, Edwards Park, Westside Park and Pleasant Grove Park and brings in 120 traveling teams over the three days of play, providing a major hotel impact for the community, said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism for the Dalton Convention Center & Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The tournament directors have submitted a COVID-19 compliance plan prior to the event, and all attendees are to follow social distancing, health and safety guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information, visit ConnectSports-Events.com.
Tournament schedule
• Friday: 1:30 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Point Park.
• Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at all parks mentioned above.
• Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all parks mentioned above.
