Middle Georgia State University scored the first two points of the game against Dalton State College in Saturday's Southern States Athletic Conference matchup. The Roadrunners scored the next 14 points and didn't trail again to run away with a road victory.
Dalton State rode the early lead — and a strong shooting performance by Jaelin Ferrell — to a 73-52 win.
After the early basket from the Knights (6-4, 2-2 SSAC), it was a long-range shot from Ferrell that put Dalton State (6-4, 3-2 SSAC) in the lead for good with less than a minute gone by in the game.
That was the first of Ferrell's six 3-pointers. He finished 6-for-10 from deep to lead Dalton State with 18 points.
Ferrell hit another three in the opening 14-point run, and a pair of baskets each from Carterius Evans and Donavan Miller helped boost the fast start as the Roadrunners led 14-2 with 15:27 remaining in the first half.
Middle Georgia cut the lead to as low as seven, but a strong close to the half, capped by a Boubacar Kamissoko layup with just one second remaining, put the Roadrunners up 42-29 at the break.
The shots continued to fall for Dalton State to start the second half, and the Roadrunners quickly put the game out of reach.
Dalton State outscored Middle Georgia 24-10 in the first nine minutes of the second half to build its largest lead at 29. The Knights never brought the advantage below 20 again.
Ferrell hit four of his six 3-pointers in the first half, and Sean Cobb took over the scoring load in the second. Cobb scored all 12 of his points after the half and had nine rebounds. Kamissoko matched Cobb with 12 points and also dished out nine assists.
Evans scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Brad Milliorn hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
The Roadrunners step out of SSAC action for a neutral-site game Tuesday night at 7:30. Dalton State plays Carolina University on the campus of Reinhardt University in Waleska.
