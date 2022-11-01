The Dalton State College basketball team used hot shooting and a fast start to both halves for a 65-51 road win over Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
Dalton State stormed out of the gate to a 9-2 advantage thanks to six early points by Carterius Evans. After a Bryan answer, Dalton State’s Jaelin Ferrell drilled three consecutive 3-pointers for a personal 9-0 run to give the Roadrunners a double-digit advantage nine minutes in.
Dalton State (2-1) pushed the lead up to as much as 17 on a Brad Milliorn 3-point shot with a few minutes to play, as the Roadrunner defense held the host Lions (0-2) to just 15 points in the game’s first 16 minutes.
Bryan finished the half on an 8-2 run, though, to cut the score to 34-23 at halftime.
After an opening bucket from Bryan in the second half got the deficit to single digits again for the first time since the midway point of the first half, the Roadrunners went back to work.
Ferrell and Donavan Miller made 3-pointers as Dalton State scored the game’s next 14 points to quickly take back control at 48-25. Miller scored seven of the 14 points in the run, which was also boosted by another Ferrell shot and a Sean Cobb layup.
Ferrell scored 11 of his team-leading 16 points in the first half and nailed 4-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc.
Dalton State didn’t let the lead dip below 20 again until Bryan made a move with mostly reserves on for both teams in the final minutes. The Lions outscored Dalton State 10-3 after the 4-minute mark, but the Roadrunners finished off their second win through three games this season.
Miller and Dalton High School graduate Franklin Almonte joined Ferrell with a hot hand from long range, both hitting 2-of-3 from three. Miller finished with 13 points — 12 coming after half — and added four rebounds and four assists, while Almonte ended with eight points and six rebounds.
Evans, after his flurry of points in the opening minutes, finished with 10 and pulled down 10 boards for a double-double.
Bryan’s Noah Mulaski led the game with his 17, and Dalen Gales scored 10.
Dalton State hosts Fisk Thursday night at 7:30 at Mashburn Arena in the Roadrunners’ home opener.
