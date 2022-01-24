With just under 10 minutes remaining, Dalton State College cut a Faulkner advantage down to seven points and was looking to keep a comeback going.
Instead, Southern States Athletic Conference foe Faulkner scored the next eight points to quiet the small but dense crowd inside seated on bleachers on one side of Bandy Gymnasium and pulled away for a 90-70 victory over the host Roadrunners Monday night.
Over the final 9:52 of play, Faulkner (16-4, 8-2 SSAC) outscored Dalton State (9-8, 4-4 SSAC) 24-11 and built the lead to as large as 23.
Visiting Faulkner built leads with a blistering night shooting the basketball. The Eagles hit on 60% of their shots, including 52.4% from behind the 3-point line. The Eagles scored 40 of their 90 points in the paint.
Faulkner used a fast start to gain a double-digit advantage before halftime, and the lead would hover around that mark for most of the game before the late run put more distance between them.
Dalton State shot well from the field too (58%), but gave up 18 points off of turnovers and 21 second-chance points that helped Faulkner widen the gap. Dalton State had 10 points off of Faulkner turnovers and eight second-chance points.
All of Faulkner's points came from the platoon of five starters, with all reaching double-figures, led by Jalon Perry's 21.
Dalton State got 26 bench points, including 15 from the team's leading scorer on the night, Rodley Adjei. Franklin Almonte came off the bench for nine points for Dalton State, while starters Antares Gwyn and Jalen Barker scored 13 and 10, respectively.
The Roadrunners have now gone six straight games while alternating wins and losses.
Dalton State gets another tough task Wednesday, when the Roadrunners welcome the lone remaining undefeated team in SSAC play. Dalton State faces third-ranked Talladega College Wednesday night at 7:30 in a game that will also be played in the on-campus Bandy Gym. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
Because of the reschedule, the Roadrunners face two straight games against one of the nation's top teams. Dalton State travels to Talladega on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.