Northwest Whitfield High School senior Emma Hayes already had a top destination in mind for college.
When she heard the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga would be adding a beach volleyball program in 2020, that made the choice all the more clear.
That bit of news added two more factors that went in UTC’s favor for Hayes. She loves the beach, and she loves volleyball.
“Whenever they started the program, I was thrilled,” Hayes, a volleyball standout for the Lady Bruins, said. “I’ve always loved UTC and wanted to go there, but didn’t know if I wanted to play indoor (volleyball). UTC was my number one school. When they started the beach program, I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”
UTC is among a growing list of universities to add beach volleyball to its offering of varsity sports.
Similar to its indoor counterpart, beach volleyball is played on a slightly smaller court — with an installed sand surface when not played on an actual beach — and with just two players per team on the court at a time instead of six.
The NCAA began sanctioning the sport in 2016 and since then the number of universities that sponsor a team that competes in the NCAA has grown from 56 to 86.
“It’s definitely one of the fastest-growing collegiate sports,” said Darin Van Horn, the head coach of UTC’s beach volleyball team. He’s an assistant for the indoor program, and leapt at the chance to start the beach volleyball program for the Mocs when it started play in spring 2020.
“I’m passionate about the sport, and providing those opportunities is something I’m passionate about,” Van Horn said. “Indoor volleyball is one of the most popular female sports right now, and growing beach volleyball is an added boost to the game.”
For student-athletes like Hayes, the growth of the popularity of beach volleyball at the collegiate level has opened up new opportunities to keep playing the game they’ve spent years with.
Hayes, named the 2020 Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year, had some discussions with a few collegiate indoor volleyball coaches but wasn’t sure she wanted to play at the next level.
Hayes wasn’t sure she would like beach volleyball either when she was introduced to it.
“I started hearing about these tournaments in Atlanta,” Hayes said. “I liked it OK, but I didn’t know it was for me, because I really liked indoor. The more and more I played, I really just fell in love with the sport.”
While she was hesitant about the differences in the indoor and outdoor games at first, those differences became a reason beach volleyball grew on Hayes.
“It’s similar, but, to me, it’s a very different sport,” Hayes said. “It’s very highly-competitive, but, at the same time, it’s outside and there are only two on each team instead of six. There’s usually music playing during the games at tournaments. It’s really chill and just a different vibe.”
The low-key atmosphere doesn’t extend to the play, however.
With only two players for each team, Van Horn said, each player needs to have a varied skill set.
“In indoor, positions can be very specific about their skill set, where you have to be able to do everything in the beach game,” Van Horn said. “There’s a lot more balancing of skills. I think that’s one of the fun parts, you get to show that variety of skills.”
“That’s a big mental challenge for a lot of athletes,” Van Horn said. “In the indoor game there are a lot more ways to hide. You can make substitutions. In the sand, you have to stay out there and figure it out. You have to do a great job of communicating with your partner.”
Still, a lot of the skills learned for indoor volleyball, which is the only form of volleyball sponsored by the Georgia High School Association, translate to beach volleyball for those who played in high school.
With programs opening for beach volleyball at more schools, more positions are created for players like Hayes who want to play volleyball in college.
Van Horn said most programs start their beach rosters by bringing over indoor players who want to compete in both sports — indoor volleyball season is in the fall, while beach is played in the spring.
“We do a little bit of that, but I wanted to give the beach program its own identity,” Van Horn said. “I wanted to give those opportunities to more players out there, because that’s what they are passionate about. I don’t want to use indoor players to take away those opportunities for those kids that want to come in and be a part of the sport.”
That’s what drew Hayes to the program, and she thinks her story will be mirrored by other athletes in the years to come.
“I think there is a lot more opportunity there with beach growing like it is,” Hayes said.
“It’s growing right now, and I think a lot of girls like me will take that opportunity.”
