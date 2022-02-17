A 3-pointer from Jaelin Ferrell with 26 seconds left turned out to be the eventual game-winning shot as Dalton State College slipped past Middle Georgia State 64-62 at home on Thursday.
Ferrell gave the Roadrunners (12-15, 6-11 Southern States Athletic Conference) the 64-62 advantage with the shot, which was set up by a Rodley Adjei assist, and the Knights (10-14, 7-9 SSAC) couldn’t respond.
Middle Georgia had three attempts to tie or win in the final seconds, but missed each.
Last-minute heroics became necessary after Dalton State’s 11-point lead late in the first half evaporated late in the game. A Middle Georgia 3-pointer with 43 seconds left put the Knights in front.
Ferrell scored 12 and made four from behind the 3-point arc, while Adjei led the Roadrunners with 15 points. Antares Gwyn scored eight and grabbed 11 rebounds for Dalton State, while Donavan Miller added 10 points.
Middle Georgia’s Tristan Harper scored 23.
The Roadrunners got the win despite hitting just 5-of-21 free throws.
The win stopped a three-game losing streak for Dalton State and a five-game skid in SSAC play.
The Roadrunners bounced back after losing to Middle Georgia on the road on Monday.
Dalton State has one regular season game remaining. The Roadrunners host Brewton-Parker on Saturday at 2 p.m. before the SSAC tournament starts next week.
