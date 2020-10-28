Final Four bound: Northwest Whitfield volleyball sweeps again to reach state semis

Make it three sweeps in three playoff matches for Northwest Whitfield High School's volleyball team.
Northwest's (33-10) latest sweep was of Islands High School (23-4) in Savannah Wednesday, when the Lady Bruins won 3-0 to reach Class 4A's Final Four.
The Lady Bruins have won all nine sets they've played in through three rounds of the state volleyball playoffs. They'll play in the state semifinals at Jefferson High School for a chance to play in the state championship match, which is Nov. 7 in Cartersville.
In Wednesday's match, Northwest came close to dropping their first playoff set in the first set against Islands. The Lady Bruins came within two points of defeat when they fell behind 23-17 in the first frame, but Northwest came back to win 29-27.
The second set was a much easier time for Northwest, as they turned a 15-11 lead into a 25-15 win. In the third, Northwest led 22-15 before Islands made it 24-20, but the Lady Bruins cut off the Islands run for a 25-20 win.
