MACON — When The Dalton Academy boys soccer team played Drew Charter in the regular season, the Pumas managed one goal throughout regulation and overtime.
When the two met with the state championship on the line at Mercer University in Macon Tuesday night, it was a different story.
The Pumas stormed out of the gate with three goals in the first 15 minutes of play, setting up Dalton Academy (18-2) for a 4-2 win over Drew (12-2) that caps the first ever season of play for the Pumas with the Class A Public state championship.
“We never even thought we would get this far,” Dalton Academy’s Adrian Granados said amid celebrations on the field after the game. “We made it, and we’re state champs, baby!”
Dalton Academy used those three goals to take the advantage at halftime, then added another midway through the second period. Drew Charter’s two late goals after the Pumas pulled several starters were not enough to hold back Dalton Academy from the crown.
“All year people said we weren’t good, we weren’t going to make it,” Dalton Academy head coach Rury Alvarez said. “Here we are, 4-2 in the finals.”
Granados got the Pumas’ first goal before five minutes had gone off the clock. He drove toward the net, finding an open Jesus Arrellano. The ball ping-ponged between the two, and Granados fired. The ball sunk into the corner of the net, and Granados let out a yell and a fist pump as he sprinted to celebrate in front of a sizable Puma-friendly crowd that made the trip from Dalton.
Just two minutes later, a steal led to a two-on-one for Dalton Academy.
Juan Hernandez Gomez crossed it to Christian Cuna, who shot from right of the goal into the left corner past a diving Drew Charter keeper.
Andy Reynoso left no chance for the keeper on the Pumas’ third goal, which came with 25:38 still to play in the first half.
The Eagles committed one of several fouls in a physical start to the game.
Reynoso, as usual for the Pumas, got the call to take the free kick with the ball planted 30-yards away. His laser fired over a leaping keeper and into the net.
The Pumas dominated more than the scoreboard in the first half.
Drew didn’t get its first shot off until the 10-minute mark, which Marco Andres Jose easily stopped. The Eagles tallied just four shots in the game.
The Pumas had a chance to build the lead to 4-0 before the break, when Jairo Alvarez was knocked down for yet another foul in the box, leaving Dalton Academy with a penalty kick.
Yehia Hussein took it, but it trickled just wide left of the net.
Drew Charter started to gain ground in the possession battle early in the second half, but the Puma back line still didn’t allow many open looks.
Milver Carillo put Drew Charter in a deeper hole with 21:50 to play. Granados found Carillo, who deposited the ball into the left corner of the net.
The Dalton Academy sideline erupted, sensing the title was near.
With seven minutes to go and the game seemingly in hand, Alvarez sent in a large group of substitutes. Drew scored its first goal with 6:13 to play, when Jack Anderson sent one in.
Not surrendering, the Eagles scored again just a minute later after a scramble in front of the net.
The Puma starters were up and sprinting back on to the field as the ball hit the back of the net. The starters closed the deal, and the Pumas secured the title.
“We tried to give the second group a chance, and they got us in a little bit of trouble,” Alvarez said with a laugh. “It’s all good, and we love them, and we got it done.”
It’s that love that Alvarez has said has been a hallmark of his team all year long.
As the postgame celebration began, the Puma players rushed to thank the crowd, then came back for a series of long embraces with their coach.
“The secret sauce is love,” Alvarez said. “It’s great to overcome all the obstacles and grow and become better people. It doesn’t even mean as much winning state, it’s just making sure they are good people in the community.”
The Pumas rose from obscurity to champions in their first season of play.
Alvarez has said he didn’t have any idea how good the Pumas would be. The Dalton Academy won its first seven games, won the Region 6-A Public championship and capped a whirlwind first season with a state title.
