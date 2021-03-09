Five for five: DSC soccer's Riescher wins fifth player of the week honor after five-goal performance

After a five-goal performance in a Saturday win, Dalton State College's Justin Riescher has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Riescher scored half the game's goals in a Roadrunner 10-0 win over Brewton-Parker Saturday. The award was announced Monday.
The junior, who ranks fourth in the NAIA with 17 goals, has earned the weekly award in five of the 11 weeks it has been awarded. The five goals are Riescher's season high.
In the Saturday game, Riescher scored the first Roadrunner goal, then scored four more in the final 16 minutes of action.
After the Saturday win, the Roadrunners are still unbeaten at 8-0-1. Dalton State played five games in the fall semester, then resumed their schedule in late January with its SSAC slate. The SSAC and NAIA championships were bumped to the spring from the fall this year due to COVID-19.
Dalton State's Jonathan Soto has also won the award once this season, while goalkeeper Aaron Fraire has been named the conference's defensive player of the week three times and Keiran Hodges has once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.