Coahulla Creek High School’s football game on Friday night against Chattooga County has been moved to Varnell due to heavy flooding in Summerville, Colts head coach Danny Wilson said.
Donations for flood relief will be collected at the game, Wilson said. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of Northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas, according to The Associated Press. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd counties, directing all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.” The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 1 inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
Coahulla Creek (1-1) was idle last Friday while Chattooga (0-2) lost to Temple 44-19.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
