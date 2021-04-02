Florida commit Fisher returns from injury to lead Northwest Whitfield from the mound and at the plate

After an injury kept Cade Fisher off the mound for the Northwest Whitfield High School baseball team for nearly two years, his return to action was a memorable one.
The junior, who's been committed to play at the University of Florida since his freshman season, missed his entire sophomore campaign after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in football the previous fall.
The first time he stepped on the mound for the Bruins this season, every out was a Fisher strikeout. It was 21 up, 21 down in the seven-inning, 5-0 win for Northwest Whitfield over Dade County in February, the Bruins' season opener. No walks and no hits, just 21 strikeouts.
"It was good just to be back out there after all that time," said Fisher after a recent game. "I missed it a lot."
Fisher hasn't exactly kept that unsustainable pace up, but he's still been excellent in his appearances for the Bruins, who are 17-4.
"He's been dominant on the mound," said Todd Middleton, the Bruins' head coach. "He goes out there and does his job and makes it tough on the opponent to score. There's two other games in a series he doesn't pitch, we've just got to do better in those others."
When Fisher doesn't pitch — and even when he does — he's no slouch at the plate. In a game last month against Dalton, Fisher held the Catamounts to one hit while homering twice — one a grand slam. Fisher, though, is humble about his abilities at the plate.
"My pitching is kind of back where I wanted it to be," Fisher said. "I have some games where I hit pretty well and others where I need to be more consistent."
Fisher isn't the only member of his family who has found success on the mound for the Bruins.
Fisher's older brother, Ty, pitched for Northwest until his graduation in 2019. A left-hander like his younger brother, Ty is pitching at Tennessee Tech.
"We're competitive with each other," Cade Fisher said. "We'll compare stats and strikeouts against each other after games."
Middleton said Cade Fisher has excelled despite the best efforts of Northwest's opponents.
"Everyone is bringing their A game against him," Middleton said. "They're doing their best to get contact on the ball."
Fisher's got another high school season to enjoy before swapping in his blue and orange Bruin uniform for some similarly-shaded Florida attire, but said he's excited to be inching closer to competing at the collegiate level.
"It's exciting, looking forward," he said. "I can't wait to get down there, but now I'm just doing what I can to help my team win."
