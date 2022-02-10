As Billy Napier stepped to the lectern in front of a Dalton Convention Center floor packed with filled tables of onlookers Tuesday night, he addressed the crowd.
"It's great to be home," said Napier, a Chatsworth native, Murray County High School graduate and the new head football coach at the University of Florida.
Napier was back in his home corner of Georgia to speak at a banquet for the Northwest Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Napier, who was named Florida's head coach in December, spoke to a crowd of donors, families, coaches and student-athletes that support the FCA, a Christian organization that ministers through athletics.
Napier — standing in front of a backdrop colored in the blue-and-orange of Florida and adorned with a large Gator logo — spoke on the importance of his Christian faith as he rose through the ranks of collegiate coaching to reach the top job at Florida.
For taking the job at a rival of the University of Georgia, Napier jokingly apologized to the room.
"Maybe you can root for me during the other games," Napier said.
Napier, the son of the longtime Murray County head football coach Bill Napier, told the crowd how, through his faith, he felt called to follow his late father into coaching.
"I was called to coach ... There was no question I wanted to do what my dad did," Napier said. "He was my hero. I wanted to be a high school coach."
Billy Napier on following his dad, Bill, into coaching. pic.twitter.com/P4KJDA06iM— Daniel Mayes (@ByDanielMayes) February 9, 2022
Napier didn't go the high school route, instead serving as a collegiate assistant after his time playing quarterback at Furman University.
Napier became the offensive coordinator at Clemson University, but was let go after his second season.
"At that point, I think I needed to be reset," Napier said. "God served me a big piece of humble pie."
After he was fired at Clemson, Napier caught on at the University of Alabama in an off-field offensive analyst role under coach Nick Saban.
"That year was my 11th year in coaching," Napier said. "I learned more in that year that I had in all of them before."
After leaving to coach at Colorado State for a year, Napier returned to Alabama. It was there, Napier said, that he got the news that again shook up his life.
Bill Napier, who coached at Murray for 25 years — the final 16 as head coach — was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2013.
"That was the most difficult year in my life to that point. But, I'm going to tell you, it gave me a complete shift in purpose," Napier said of watching his dad's struggle with the disease. "I became very much about serving the players. I prayed for a leadership opportunity."
Bill Napier died in 2017, just before his son was given the chance to get that leadership opportunity as the head coach at Louisiana.
"I finally got the chance to have my own team and do what dad did," Napier said.
At the end of his speech, before the busy Napier left to "get back to the airport," FCA area director Jamey Middleton said the former Murray County quarterback was presented with a painting.
It showed Napier, in the green Murray uniform and helmet, speaking to his head coach and father on the sidelines of a high school game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.