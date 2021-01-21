Christian Heritage School football standout Evan Lester starred on both sides of the ball in high school, and he caught the attention of colleges for both skill sets.
The two-way high school star will continue his football career on the offensive side of the ball this fall at Georgia Southern University, he said Thursday.
"Playing either side of the ball really didn't matter to me," said Lester. "I would have done it either way."
Lester, who had 18 offers from Division I schools who recruited him for both his offensive and defensive prowess, is expected to play tight end at the school in Statesboro. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior, who played wide receiver and safety — along with spot duty at other positions — at Christian Heritage, will become the first Division I signee in school history when he makes it official on national signing day on Feb. 3.
"It's certainly been exciting for our school," said Jay Poag, Christian Heritage's head coach. "Somebody's got to be first. Ever since Evan walked in here, he's been one that you thought had a shot. It's special to see him get that opportunity."
Behind Lester's leadership, the Lions won a region championship for the first time in school history, finishing 10-2 as Region 7-A Private champions before falling in the second round of the state playoffs.
This past season, Lester caught 51 passes for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushing for 205 yards and a score. At safety, he had 48 tackles and an interception, along with four passes defended.
Georgia Southern, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference, finished the 2020 season 8-5 under coach Chad Lunsford. Lester chose the Eagles over another in-state Sun Belt program, Georgia State. Lester, listed as a two-star recruit on 247sports.com, also had offers from Liberty and South Florida, as well as a cavalcade of offers from Division I FCS schools.
Georgia Southern won out in part because of its resemblance to Lester's home of Dalton.
"I think it'll be a great fit with it just being kind of a smaller town in Georgia," Lester said.
Lester was primarily recruited by Doug Ruse, who was the Eagles' tight ends coach until being promoted to offensive coordinator following the 2020 season.
"I think I made a pretty good connection with him, and they thought they could use me at tight end," Lester said.
Lester visited Georgia Southern's campus in Statesboro as a junior, and the Eagles extended an official offer last April.
"Georgia Southern has been on him for a long time, and they've been very good to him," Poag said. "It's a good fit for him."
He's been unable to go back in an official capacity, due to NCAA rules preventing official recruiting visits because of COVID-19.
"Most times, these kids get to wake up after their Friday games and go visit a college," Poag said. "He didn't get to do that."
"It was kind of crazy, just with the whole coronavirus thing," Lester said. "I guess everybody's kind of in uncharted waters."
After signing and finishing up basketball season — Lester is a starting forward the Lions' basketball team — Lester said he'll begin preparing for his next step.
"I'm super excited for it, I'll just be training and getting ready for heading down there I think in July," he said.
