Takeaways helped Dalton High School go into Marietta Friday night and take a 35-3 win over Lassiter.
The Catamounts intercepted Lassiter (2-2) quarterback Bryson Harrison three times in the second half — returning one for a touchdown — and recovered a fumble as Dalton (2-2) scored 35 unanswered points to pull away for the convincing road win.
After Lassiter led 3-0 entering the second quarter, Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade got the Catamounts on the board early in the second.
Greenwade sprinted in for a 22-yard touchdown with 10:57 left in the second quarter.
Lassiter pushed the ball past midfield on the ensuing drive, but Adriel Hernandez ripped the ball away from a Lassiter ball carrier to give the Catamounts back the ball.
Dalton converted on the chance when Parker McClurg hit Greenwade on a screen pass.
Greenwade took the pass, made a move, and blazed for the 48-yard score to put Dalton up 14-3.
Lassiter put together a drive late in the second quarter, advancing all the way from its own 1 to the Dalton 5, but a pass to the end zone was incomplete at the halftime buzzer.
As Lassiter took the ball after the break, Dalton linebacker Austin Davis stepped in front of a Harrison pass, sprinting back 32 yards for a touchdown return.
With Dalton leading 21-3, another interception helped the Catamounts pull away.
Bubba Tanner got the interception of a deep Harrison pass, returning the ball inside the Lassiter 20.
Greenwade tallied his third total touchdown, a 4-yard rush, to put Dalton ahead 28-3 with 6:53 in the third.
Greenwade totaled 102 yards and two rushing touchdowns on his 19 carries.
McClurg got the Catamounts some more breathing room with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kendrix London to increase the Dalton lead to 35-3 with 7:43 to play.
Dalton didn’t have to throw the ball much. McClurg and Ethan Long combined for 83 yards on nine attempts, with most of those yards coming on Greenwade’s screen score.
Tanner got his second interception on a heave from Harrison at the Dalton 5-yard-line with 4:57 to go, and Dalton was able to run out the clock.
After breaking a two-game losing skid with the win, Dalton has another tough test upcoming next week. The Catamounts will travel to play undefeated Cedartown on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
