Former Calhoun football coach Lamb to join Christian Heritage athletics department

Longtime former Calhoun High School head coach Hal Lamb has a new job a few miles north of where he left a legacy in Georgia high school football.
Lamb will be the new athletic director of development at Christian Heritage School, school officials said. He'll join the staff officially this summer.
Lamb joins the athletic department at Christian Heritage to work with Chad Jordan, who remains in his role as the athletic director of operations.
“The opportunity to work alongside Coach Lamb is so exciting, as we seek to advance the athletic department together and the overall athletics that build pillar that our student-athletes and coaches have the opportunity to experience,” Jordan said in a press release announcing the hire. “I know Coach Lamb as a man of faith, and he is a great fit and addition to our department.”
Lamb retired in February 2019 after a 21-year run as head coach at Calhoun. Lamb led the Yellow Jackets to a 233-37 record and three state championships, winning 18 straight region titles along the way. Lamb was also athletic director at Calhoun.
Christian Heritage head football coach Jay Poag said that Lamb wouldn't be a part of the football staff in an official capacity, but could be a "great resource" for the football program. Jordan is also on the football staff.
“I could not be more excited to welcome Coach Lamb to our 'Lion Pride' family,” said Poag in the release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our athletic department that will be vital as we continue to strengthen our programs. The future for CHS has never been brighter!”
“Theodore Roosevelt once said, ‘Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing,’” Lamb said in the release. “I am excited about joining the team at CHS in their mission to prepare young people, not only for life but for eternity. I truly feel that the work they are doing is worth doing, and I am eager to be a part of it.”
