A former Dalton High School softball standout will now lead the next generation of Lady Catamounts softball players.
Allie Kirby was named the new softball coach at Dalton High on Thursday, according to Dalton athletics director Jeff McKinney.
Kirby, known as Allie Blackwood during her high school playing days, takes over for former coach Stacy Parker, who left the position after 10 years to "pursue administration opportunities," McKinney said.
Kirby has been an assistant to Parker.
“We are excited about this opportunity for coach Kirby and our softball program," McKinney stated in an announcement. "She was an outstanding student and player in both high school and college. She has already developed great relationships with our players and we are looking forward to the future of our program.”
McKinney was Kirby's coach during her senior year in 2012-13, spending a season in the position before Parker took over.
Kirby starred as a pitcher and first baseman for the Lady Catamounts, turning in a 1.75 ERA and an 11-7 record as a senior and batting .443 with 11 doubles and 23 RBIs.
Her exploits in high school were enough to earn Kirby a spot on the softball team at Austin Peay State University.
She spent four seasons with the Governors. After a strong sophomore season on the mound, a shoulder injury after two starts in her junior year ended her season and her time pitching in college. She returned to play as a pinch hitter and first baseman in her final college season in 2017.
Kirby has been a science teacher at Dalton Junior High School.
