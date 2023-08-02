USA Team Handball, the National Governing Body for the sport of team handball in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of current Interim CEO Martin Branick as its new chief executive officer. Branick brings a deep understanding of team handball and experience in non-profit and professional sports management to the organization as it strives to elevate the profile and success of team handball in the United States.
Branick is a former Dalton resident and is married to Dalton High School graduate Tyler Todd Branick. The two married in 2020 and now reside in Aurora, Colorado.
“As Interim CEO, Martin demonstrated a strong passion for the sport and keen knowledge of this organization,” Michael Wall, USA Team Handball president and chairman, commented. “We are thrilled that he has been chosen for the permanent role and are eager to support him as he leads USA Team Handball to greater prominence in the US and in international competition.”
As CEO, Branick will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of USA Team Handball’s operations, including strategic planning, athlete development, fundraising, marketing and governance. He will work closely with the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, athletes, and key stakeholders to drive growth and advance the sport at all levels.
“I am honored to be selected to lead USA Team Handball,” expressed Branick. “Our organization can only thrive through the dedicated efforts of our athletes, coaches, referees, club administrators, and community members. I am excited to continue working with our passionate stakeholders to further develop the sport in the United States. Success for USA Team Handball will require collaboration and the collective efforts of the entire handball community, and I am grateful to be a part of it.”
Martin Branick assumed the role of interim CEO on March 1, following the departure of Ryan Johnson. Since joining USA Team Handball in 2021, Branick has overseen events and membership, collaborating directly with handball clubs, organizations, and international partners to grow the sport across the country.
Prior to his involvement with USA Team Handball, Branick gained valuable experience at Vejle Boldklub, a Danish professional soccer team, where he specialized in corporate partnerships and digital development. He successfully managed the implementation of a new CRM system, the launch of a new fundraising campaign, and orchestrated various partnership activations. Before joining Vejle Boldklub, he worked in event management in the athletic department at Georgia Tech.
Branick was born and raised in Denmark. He grew up playing handball and started a collegiate handball club at Kennesaw State University in 2012 while also competing at the senior level with Georgia Handball Club. He is a certified indoor and beach handball referee. Branick received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University and a Master of Sport Administration from Georgia State University.
