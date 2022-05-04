Former Murray County High School head football coach Chad Brewer is sticking around the high school football scene in Northwest Georgia.
After resigning from his job leading the Indians football program in December 2021, Brewer is heading to Coahulla Creek to join head coach Danny Wilson's staff as an assistant.
“I have known Chad for over 20 years. I know he was looking for a place to step back from the responsibilities of being a head coach and be able to just coach football," said Wilson in a press release announcing the hire. "His experience and knowledge of the game are extremely valuable. We feel very fortunate and excited for him to be joining the Creek family.”
Brewer coached at Murray County for nine seasons, sharing a region with Coahulla Creek and coaching against the Colts once a year for most of those seasons. After Murray went 1-9 in 2021, Brewer resigned.
Kurt Napier, son of longtime former Murray head coach Bill Napier and brother to University of Florida head coach Billy Napier, took over the head job for Murray County. Brewer has continued his role as Murray's athletics director since December.
At Coahulla Creek, Brewer will be an assistant head coach and work with offense, defense and special teams.
"We are extremely excited about welcoming Coach Brewer to Colt Nation," said Coahulla Creek athletics director Chris Woods. "I have had the pleasure of watching him coach football and track at other schools in our area over the last several years, and have always held the utmost respect for him."
Brewer comes to the Colts after the departure of Vic Grider, a longtime former head coach that spent time on the Colts' staff last season. Grider left to take a job at Dade County High School.
"Chad is definitely a great motivator of kids and builds great relationships with students and athletes," Coahulla Creek Principal Tracy Mardis said. "He is a great addition to our amazing coaching staff and we are excited he is on our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.