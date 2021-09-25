Former North Murray standout McConkey scores first collegiate touchdowns in Georgia win over Vanderbilt

Once former North Murray High School football star Ladd McConkey scored his first collegiate touchdown, it didn't take long for him to tally another.
With 6:42 left in the first quarter in a game against Vanderbilt Saturday, the Georgia Bulldog redshirt freshman jumped and twisted to bring in his first touchdown, a 12-yard reception from quarterback JT Daniels. Just over three minutes later, McConkey was dashing in from 24 yards out to put Georgia up 35-0 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs would go on to win 62-0.
McConkey, a 2020 North Murray graduate, didn't see any action in his first season with Georgia, but started in the Bulldogs' 2021 opener against Clemson. He'd made a few receptions in his first three games of the season, but reached the end zone for the first time Saturday.
Against Vanderbilt, McConkey finished with four catches for 62 yards and the touchdown. His 24-yard rushing score was his only carry.
McConkey spent time at several positions for the Mountaineers in his high school career, stepping in at quarterback in his senior season and leading North Murray to an 11-2 record and a Region 6-3A championship.
McConkey, who was a three star recruit after his time at North Murray, according to 247Sports, signed with Georgia in February of 2020.
