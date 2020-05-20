May 18 was officially Isaiah Mack Day in Dalton.
The former Northwest Whitfield High School and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football standout was recognized Monday evening at a meeting of the Dalton City Council, where a proclamation was read naming the day in honor of the Tennessee Titan.
Mack, who was in attendance with family members, was also presented with a key to the city.
May 18, 2020 is officially @imack98 Day in Dalton.— Daily Citizen-News Sports (@DCitizenSports) May 18, 2020
The city's council read a resolution at its meeting Monday, honoring the former Northwest Whitfield and UTC star and current Tennessee Titan.
He was given a key to the city by Mayor David Pennington. pic.twitter.com/3DkrWGI2cn
“I never would have thought this would happen,” Mack said. “I’m just trying to be the best person I can be and make my family proud.”
Mack starred at Northwest before graduating in 2014. The defensive lineman was named the region defensive player of the year and made the all-state team in both his junior and senior seasons as a Bruin. The school retired his number 9 jersey at a ceremony earlier this year.
At UTC, Mack racked up 21 sacks and was named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. Mack went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, but signed a free agent deal with the Titans, eventually making the roster and appearing in 13 games in his rookie season. Mack is the first player from Northwest Whitfield to make an NFL roster.
A banquet was originally planned for Mack in addition to the honor, but it was postponed due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Dalton Mayor David Pennington.
“We wanted to make sure, though, that we got to honor one of our own most special people,” Pennington said.
