ROSSVILLE — Coahulla Creek High School’s Marlee Fossett didn’t score during the first 31 minutes of the Lady Colts’ game against Signal Mountain Tuesday in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
With half a minute remaining, she hit the biggest shots of the game.
Fossett came off the bench to drill two free throws that delivered a 58-57 win to the Lady Colts, getting Coahulla Creek through the season-opening tournament undefeated at 3-0.
Fossett came on to score her only two points when point guard Lilah Brooker went down with an injury after being fouled while shooting. The senior took Brooker’s free throws, first tying, then taking the lead.
The following shot by Tennessee’s Signal Mountain (0-1) was off, and Coahulla Creek got the win.
Coahulla Creek needed the late heroics of Fossett — and Brooker before her — after falling behind late in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Colts led by 10 early in the period, but Signal Mountain used an extended run to grab the lead midway through the fourth.
Signal took its largest lead since early in the game at 55-50 with 2:36 to go, then Coahulla Creek’s hopes for a comeback took a blow when leading scorer Brinkley Reed, who scored 26 in the game and was instrumental in building the lead in the first place, picked up her fifth foul on the next possession.
Then Brooker — who, just like Fossett, saved all her points for when they were most needed — stepped up.
The point guard hit a 3-pointer to cut the score to 55-53, then, after a Signal basket, drilled one more to bring the game within 57-56.
The sophomore fell to the ground while getting fouled on a driving layup attempt with an apparent leg injury, and Fossett came on to take her spot and hit the pressure-packed free throws.
The Lady Colts quickly built a second-half lead after heading into halftime down 24-23.
Coahulla Creek came out of the locker rooms at Ridgeland High School on fire. Shea Poe swished two free throws, then Brinkley Reed hit a driving layup before nailing a 3-pointer.
The Lady Colts scored the first 11 points of the third quarter, all in less than three minutes.
Reed kept up the pressure, and a Leah Headrick heave from a few feet behind the 3-point arc as time expired in the third put Coahulla Creek ahead 41-35.
After another early-quarter spurt from the hot-shooting Lady Colts, who buried 11 3-pointers in the game, Signal Mountain crept back into contention with a few shots from deep.
The lead was gone at 49-48, and, with Reed on the bench and Coahulla Creek behind by five, the Lady Colts appeared sunk before the late shots of Brooker and Fossett.
Poe hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish as Coahulla Creek’s second leading scorer with nine. Caroline Reed hit two from deep and finished with eight points.
The Lady Colts defeated Dade County and then Heritage in the tourney before winning Tuesday to stay undefeated on the year.
After the thrilling finish to the girls game, the Coahulla Creek boys took the floor, but two lengthy scoring droughts in the second half sunk the Colts on the way to a 73-46 defeat against Signal Mountain.
Coahulla Creek (0-3) got off to a fast start and scored 10 of the game’s first 11 points, thanks to a few acrobatic layups from junior David Noll.
Signal Mountain (3-1) turned that 10-1 deficit into a tie at 15 by the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles pushed out to a 35-28 advantage by halftime, but the Colts stormed back to cut the score to 37-36 a few minutes into the third.
Then, the game completely unraveled for the Colts.
A 16-0 scoring stretch, propelled by a few steals by Signal in the open court, quickly pulled the Eagles further away.
After a brief respite in the form of a 3-pointer by Cohaulla Creek’s Carter Quarles, it was another scoring drought for the Colts.
Seventeen more consecutive points for Signal Mountain quickly put the game away in the early fourth. Signal Mountain used an extended 33-3 stretch to turn 37-36 into 70-39.
The Colts managed a few more points in the final minutes.
Noll led Creek with 11 points, while Cullen Marti scored nine. Chase Ward and Jack Defalco both scored six.
After wrapping play in the three-game tournament, both Coahulla Creek teams get a break before starting Region 6-3A play.
Creek hosts Bremen on Dec. 2, with the girls playing at 7 p.m. and the boys at 8:30.
