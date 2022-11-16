Guilherme Franca arrived at Dalton State College prior to the 2020-21 soccer season primarily having played as a defender.
The 6-foot-2-inch left-footer from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, had tried two colleges in the United States, the latest Cloud City Community College in Kansas.
“I came here as a defender and (Dalton State) coach (Saif Alsafeer) was needing defenders, so he brought me here, but then, soccer is crazy,” Franca recalled Monday, as his third year as a Roadrunner headed into the postseason. “I got a chance and played up top, and that season worked out.”
Franca played as a striker in his first year as a Roadrunner. He was second on the team in scoring, had eight goals and helped lead Dalton State to an undefeated regular season and Southern States Athletic Conference championship.
Then, he moved back to the position he was more familiar with.
“He played up top two years ago. He’s big and athletic and he could score on anyone. If we needed a goal now, we could stick him up top and he would do the job,” Alsafeer said. “But I think he can impact the game more and his top-end potential is the greatest as a left centerback. He’s a very good forward, but I think he’s an elite centerback.”
That decision has worked out, for Franca and the Roadrunners.
In 2022, Franca again helped lead Dalton State to an undefeated regular season and the regular season SSAC championship. Dalton State received its first loss in the SSAC tournament semifinals. The Roadrunners still received the third overall seed for the NAIA tournament and will host a first round game against Columbia International on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Dalton Stadium on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School.
Franca was recognized by the SSAC coaches for his impact on the Roadrunners, even if it’s not as evident on the stat sheet. A senior defenseman, he was named the conference’s Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the conference’s top award with William Carey’s Brandon Bermingham.
Franca was presented with the awards at a banquet in Montgomery, Alabama, last week during the SSAC tourney, the same night Dalton State was to receive its regular season conference championship trophy.
“I was happy, obviously, because it’s a lot of work that I have put in. But mostly I was grateful, because it’s a team sport, and I wouldn’t be there without my team,” Franca said. “I was happy, but I was more waiting for when the whole team would go up there and get to hold the championship trophy.”
There isn’t any specific individual statistic that can measure Franca’s impact. But as a defensive unit, the Roadrunners’ dominance is clear.
Franca is the anchor of the defense that has allowed just nine goals and tallied 10 shutouts in 16 games this season.
Dalton State has scored 54 goals. The Roadrunners have allowed 82 shots while taking 299. Only 32 of those looks that DSC has given up have been shots on goal.
“It’s very difficult to measure the value of someone like him,” Alsafeer said. “He’s ultra-professional, he’s a leader and he’s very intelligent.
“Part of what makes him the Player of the Year obviously is the defending,” Alsafeer said. “He’s very strong one v. one, he anchors the back line. He’s the staple there. He brings that level of consistency that allows us to do what we do.”
But it’s the synergy that good back-line players like Franca provide with the offensive side that sets his play apart.
“He helps us build our attack from the back. He’s crucial to both sides,” Alsafeer said. “It’s like having a high school kid that plays cornerback and quarterback. He picks the ball off all the time, but then he goes back the other way and throws touchdowns.”
Franca will swipe the ball, find a target and deliver a hit-ahead pass that helps generate scoring looks for the front-liners.
Franca wasn’t bothered by the vanishing from the box score that playing primarily on defense can bring with it.
“It fit better at one point with me playing striker, but then it began to fit more, and I could help the team more, with me as a defender,” Franca said.
“He covers every base on and off the field,” Alsafeer said. “He’s a complete Player of the Year, no doubt about it.”
