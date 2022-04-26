The Pinhoti Vipers, a Georgia Cycling youth mountain bike team based in Dalton, host Family Mountain Bike Day on Sunday, May 15, at Raisin Woods Mountain Bike Park. The event is free and open to all ages and skill levels.
Headlining the event is a meet and greet with Thomas Turner, a pro mountain bike racer who travels the world seeking races and events that push the limits of physical endurance and mental toughness. Turner’s enthusiasm for cycling will be an inspiration to young riders looking learn more about the sport of youth mountain biking.
The host venue, Raisin Woods Mountain Bike Park, features seven courses for all levels, from beginner to advanced. All trails, including the 1.90-mile beginner course, will be available for those attending the event. Suck Creek Cycles will be on site with demo bikes.
A mountain bike skills area will be open for youth riders to discover the sport of mountain biking. Representatives from the Pinhoti Vipers will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about joining the local youth mountain bike team. The Vipers team is open to students grades 6-12, regardless of skill level.
The 2022 season starts July 1 and runs through early November. The Pinhoti Vipers practice twice a week at either Raisin Woods Mountain Bike Park or Buzzards Roost in Dalton.
Pinhoti Vipers is one of 70 local youth mountain bike teams that comprise the Georgia Cycling Association. Georgia Cycling teams have a “no tryout” policy and emphasize a “finish over podium” approach when it comes to student-athlete competition. It is this focus on living a healthy life and exceeding your personal expectations that has motivated a record number of student to join local teams across the state of Georgia.
For more information about Georgia Cycling visit georgiacycling.org and for more information regarding the Family Mountain Bike Day at Raisin Woods Mountain Bike Park, visit www.facebook.com/pinhotivipers or call (334) 333-6752.
