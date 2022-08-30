The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department will host free pickleball clinics at the Mack Gaston Community Center starting Sept. 7.
The clinics are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday through May. For more information, call Audrey at (706) 463-2414 or Michel at (770) 773-0419.
The department converted two tennis courts to pickleball courts at Brookwood Park two years ago. One of the gyms at the Mack Gaston Community Center is used for pickleball.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and those interested in learning more about the game can find videos and instructions online at playpickleball.com.
