Creek starts region play at Ridgeland
After just three non-region games, the Coahulla Creek Colts get their Region 6-3A schedule underway tonight.
Creek (1-2) travels to Rossville to play Ridgeland (0-3) at 7:30 p.m.
The Colts navigated the region to earn its third seed and Creek’s first ever spot in the state playoffs a season ago. After an up-and-down start through three games, first-year head coach Drew Carter and the Colts hope to get an initial region win and make that playoff journey again.
After some controversial calls that didn’t go in the Colts’ favor and a last-second, game-winning field goal by Chattooga, Creek dropped its final non-region test 17-14 last week. Coahulla will try to get its offense back in rhythm tonight. After scoring 42 in the opener against Murray County, Creek has combined for 21 points in its last two games.
The Colts cruised past Ridgeland 35-14 at home a season ago as Ridgeland limped to an 0-10 record, but the Panthers have showed some more fight this season, despite entering without a win. Ridgeland led North Murray 28-23 at halftime two weeks ago before surrendering a 63-35 Mountaineer win. Ridgeland hasn’t won a game since it’s 2021 season-opener on Aug. 20, 2021. The Panthers have lost 22 straight games since then.
Dalton hosts for homecoming, hopes to keep undefeated start going
Dalton is off to a 3-0 start to a football season for the first time since 2019, and the Catamounts can match 2019’s start at 4-0 with a win tonight.
Dalton hosts Lassiter tonight at 7:30 for its homecoming game.
Dalton announced to the Georgia high school football scene that the Cats are back to competitive football with an overtime win over Class 2A power Rockmart last week, and the challenge tonight is perhaps more about not overlooking Lassiter prior to another non-region showdown with Cedartown the following week.
Lassiter comes in at 0-3, having been outscored 142-41 on the season. Dalton defeated Lassiter 35-3 on the road last year.
Dalton hopes to get its offense back into a rhythm against Lassiter. After two touchdowns in the first four minutes last week against Rockmart, the Catamounts went the rest of regulation without putting up any more points. Quarterback Ethan Long and wide receiver Bubba Tanner stepped up when it mattered, connecting for the go-ahead touchdown pass in overtime on a short field.
The Catamount defense has been consistent and consistently good. Dalton has allowed exactly 14 points in all three games, but that includes three late touchdowns in the North Murray and Sonoraville wins after the game was already in hand.
After comeback for the ages, Northwest wants to keep momentum going in final non-region game
Depending on how the season for Northwest Whitfield shakes out, last week’s 28-point comeback win against North Murray could be looked at as a turning point.
The Bruin defense made timely plays to keep hope alive, and the offense delivered the quick-strike scores needed to erase the once-large deficit.
The Bruins hope to keep the momentum gained from that second-half climb and last-second victory rolling in its final non-region game. The Bruins (3-1) host Rome’s Darlington (2-1) tonight at 7:30.
Darlington’s lone loss of the year came 39-20 against Sonoraville, the team that kicks off Northwest’s Region 7-4A slate on Sept. 29.
Last year’s matchup in Rome was the first ever between the two schools. Darlington won 41-33 despite Northwest trimming down a 27-7 halftime deficit.
It was the Darlington game that started a spiral for Northwest a season ago. After a 4-0 start, the loss to Darlington started a 1-5 slide to end the year. The Bruins will hope to avoid a similar fate this year.
Christian Heritage hosts Pickens in search for first win
After starting the season 0-3, Christian Heritage comes off its bye week in search of win No. 1.
The next target for the young Lions roster under first-year head coach Frank Barden? The Pickens Dragons, which come to campus tonight at 7:30.
Christian Heritage fell behind 28-0 at halftime against Darlington in the last game the Lions played, so the Lions (0-3) will look for a better start to compete with Pickens (1-2). Overall, the Lions have been outscored 76-13 in their last two games against Temple and Darlington.
The Lion offense could find a little more flow against the defense of Pickens. The Dragons have allowed 44 and 52 points in their previous two games against North Murray and Fannin County. The Dragon offense is usually good enough to keep them in games, though, as they’ve scored at least 28 in each contest.
Pickens slipped by Christian Heritage 24-22 when the two teams played last year.
Southeast travels to Armuchee
Southeast Whitfield and Armuchee have a lot in common.
Both enter tonight’s game at Armuchee at 1-2, and both have a win over Gordon Central and a loss to Gordon Lee already on the résumé.
The two meet to decide which team will come out with a better résumé tonight at 7:30.
Southeast defeated Gordon Central 19-16 at home thanks to a late field goal by Denis Estrada. Armuchee went on the road for a 35-14 win over Gordon Central to start the season. Armuchee lost 34-21 at home against Gordon Lee, while Southeast dropped 44-16 at Gordon Lee in the Raiders’ last game before an open date last week.
Southeast defeated Armuchee 28-21 last season.
Murray goes to Chattooga for final non-region game
After an 0-3 start, a trip to Chattooga is the final chance for Murray County to get in the win column before beginning its Region 7-2A schedule.
The Chattooga Indians (1-2) host the Murray Indians (0-3) tonight at 7:30.
Chattooga started 0-2, but got its first win of the year with a 17-14 victory over Coahulla Creek last week.
Creek is the common opponent for both teams through three games. Coahulla beat Murray County 42-13, but Murray had the game at 6-0 Creek at halftime.
Chattooga beat Murray County 28-7 in Chatsworth last year.
Murray will play Model to start Region play next week at home.
North Murray gets bye week after wild game against Northwest
After a roller-coaster game at Northwest Whitfield that saw a 28-0 lead turn into a 38-35 loss, North Murray gets a week off to shake off the loss. The Mountaineers (2-2) start Region 7-2A action next week at Haralson County.
