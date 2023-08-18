North Murray hosts Dalton in schools’ second matchup
The good news for North Murray? Tyson Greenwade has graduated.
The Dalton star runner romped for 371 yards and six touchdowns when Catamounts met Mountaineers last season at Harmon Field, but Greenwade is on to Charleston Southern.
The 2022 season started with the first ever game between North Murray and Dalton.
Led by Greenwade, class 5A Dalton knocked off Class 2A North Murray 49-27 last year at Harmon Field in Dalton, but the Mountaineers host Dalton this time and are looking to even the new series.
Dalton plays at North Murray tonight at 7:30.
“We’ll have our hands full, we’ll have to play really well,” said North Murray head coach Preston Poag. “It’ll be a good atmosphere to have it here at North Murray. It’s good for the community too. We’ll have a big crowd, and hopefully we’ll play a little bit better than we did last year.”
Dalton heads a county over looking to kick off another winning campaign. The win over North Murray last season kick-started a 6-6 season that saw Dalton return to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
Dalton has to find a replacement for some of Greenwade’s rushing production, and head coach Kit Carpenter expects a stable of running backs, including Adriel Hernandez, Andy Atangana and Bubba Tanner, to contribute.
North Murray, which hopes to contain the Dalton offense better in this matchup, will counter with an offensive attack led by new quarterback Skyler Williams. After playing at running back and receiver, Williams takes over the starting spot held by Seth Griffin for three seasons.
North Murray fell into a 42-13 hole against Dalton last season before a pair of late touchdowns, and the Mountaineers hope that home-field advantage can help keep them from a similar start.
Creek travels to Murray for first game with new coach
Coahulla Creek and Murray County enter into a season-opening game from opposite angles.
Coahulla Creek reached the playoffs for the first time in school history a season ago, and, under new head coach Drew Carter, the Colts are hoping to avoid falling back out of postseason contention.
For Murray, second year coach Kurt Napier and the Indians are trying to build toward their own playoff break through after a 1-9 season.
Creek blasted the Indians 49-7 a year ago in Varnell. With Murray looking to rise and Creek hoping to avoid a fall, the two teams will meet tonight at 7:30 at Murray County to see if the gap has narrowed.
Carter and the new-look Colts, which are also breaking in new quarterback Chase Ward after the departure of Class 3A passing leader Kace Kinnamon, come off an impressive showing in a preseason scrimmage, outscoring Gordon Central 23-0 in the three quarters of varsity action. The game kicks off a long stretch of road games for Creek to begin the season. The Colts won’t play at home until hosting Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Sept. 22, the fifth game of the season.
Murray County can take away perhaps even more encouragement from a preseason scrimmage against Southeast Whitfield.
An offense that struggled to put up points last season exploded for 34 points in the three quarters in which the varsity teams stayed on the field. Returning quarterback Judah Woodall and an influx of athletes from the basketball team, including Braxton Vineyard, Parker Hawkins and Braylon Myers, look to provide some more offensive punch for the spread offense at Murray County this season.
Christian Heritage begins Barden era with game at North Cobb Christian
The first game for Christian Heritage under new head coach Frank Barden will occur in Kennesaw at North Cobb Christian High School.
The Lions open the season against NCC at 7:30 tonight.
Christian Heritage played a tight game in a 21-14 loss when the Lions opened the season with North Cobb Christian at home last season, but there’s a lot new about the Lions beyond the change in coach.
Christian Heritage is a very young squad without a single senior on the roster, but also bring back some experience in key spots.
Returning starting quarterback Carter Triplett hopes to keep the Lions on track and get the season started off strong. Running back Jaylon Gay will likely step into a bigger role with the departure of do-it-all Eli Thomason from last season.
The first game for Barden is a difficult one, with North Cobb Christian coming off a 10-2 season last year.
After starting on the road, Christian Heritage won’t have to load the buses again until October. The Lions will return for the first of four straight home games next week.
Southeast hosts Coosa to break in new turf
Southeast Whitfield got its 2022 season started with a win over Coosa, and the Raiders hope to get a similar result to start 2023.
Southeast hosts Coosa tonight at 7:30 in the first game on the Raiders’ new turf field.
Both teams will be looking to break a losing streak that dates back to the middle of last season.
Class A DII Coosa and Class 4A Southeast both lost their final five games of the season. Southeast started 4-1 and Coosa began 3-2, but difficult region slates left both teams at 4-6 and 3-7, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.