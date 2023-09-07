Jahmyr Gibbs used to make an impression on attendees of Dalton High School football games with his speed.
On Thursday night, the first time the running back stepped on the field for an NFL regular season game, that speed made an impression on NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, a former NFL wide receiver.
"You can almost hear the acceleration," Collinsworth told the national audience watching the Detroit Lions play the Kansas City Chiefs. Collinsworth was watching the replay of Gibbs' first NFL reception — and 8-yard swing pass that went for a first down as Detroit's Gibbs used that acceleration and jetted past the sticks.
Gibbs showed that speed, some shiftiness and more in the NFL debut for the 12th overall pick in April's NFL Draft by Detroit.
Detroit upended the defending Super Bowl champions 21-20.
Splitting time with running back David Montgomery, Gibbs totaled 42 rushing yards on seven carries and had two receptions for 18 yards.
After shaking a would-be tackler in the backfield for a gain of one on his first NFL carry, Gibbs flashed his ability on a 17-yard run on the second carry of his career.
The carry was one of two in which Gibbs rushed for at least 17 yards. Gibbs also broke off a gain of 18 on a fourth-quarter drive as Detroit tried to run out the clock.
Those two rushes made up 35 of the 42 rushing yards for Gibbs.
Gibbs didn't get in the end zone in his debut. He had an open lane on a red-zone rush in the first quarter, but slipped when trying to bounce to the outside.
Montgomery got most of the rushing action in the backfield ahead of Gibbs, carrying 21 times for 74 yards and a go-ahead touchdown.
Gibbs and the Lions will be back in action on Sept. 17 at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Path to the league
The very first football game that former sports writer Patrick O'Shea covered for the Dalton Daily Citizen was the first game of Gibbs' junior season for the Dalton Catamounts.
Gibbs touched the ball six times in that game against Ringgold. He scored on three of them.
"From this first game, I knew Gibbs was special," said O'Shea, who left the Daily Citizen in 2019. "He scored three touchdowns on six touches and his 53-yard touchdown reception really opened my eyes. He looked like a college-level wide receiver tracking the ball down the left sideline and his athletic flip into the end zone made me stand up."
A 2020 Dalton graduate, Gibbs was a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year for the Catamounts.
"He was everything you could want as a player," said former Dalton head coach Matt Land. Land, who resigned after the 2020 season, was the coach for all of Gibbs' high school seasons. "He was always just a tremendous, tremendous athlete. In my 30-plus years coaching, he's just the best athlete I've ever been allowed to coach, bar-none."
"His competitiveness was contagious, and it spread throughout the team," Land said. "We knew he was going to be special."
Gibbs had not received any college offers before his junior season, but, as the accomplishments started to come in, so did the offers.
He picked up an early offer from Georgia Tech, and ended up sticking with it.
Former Dalton Daily Citizen sports editor Emmalee Molay, who covered football in Dalton during Gibbs' junior and senior seasons in 2018 and 2019, shared O'Shea's appraisal of Gibbs' skill.
"When I starting watching Jahmyr more technically, what stood out most, and still does to this day, is the shifty and quick pivot of his feet," Molay said. "I’ve heard it be compared many times to (New Orleans Saints running back) Alvin Kamara, and I would definitely agree with that. It’s incredible to watch."
Gibbs rushed for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior for Dalton.
"On the personal side, every time I asked Jahmyr for his time to talk he was gracious, charming and thoughtful," O'Shea said. "His family and his story are special and it's been a true pleasure to watch him grow as a player and as a man. He's one of the best high school players that I've ever seen."
A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Gibbs spent two seasons in Atlanta before transferring to Alabama to play for a year.
In 2022 with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs recorded 926 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 444 receiving yards and three receiving scores, enough to lure the Lions into taking him in the first round of April’s draft.
Gibbs was the first player drafted into the NFL from a Whitfield County high school in 40 years. Jim Arnold, a former Dalton punter who played collegiately at Vanderbilt, was selected in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1983 draft. Arnold also spent time playing in Detroit. Gibbs is the highest-drafted player ever from Whitfield County.
Both O'Shea and Molay said they've both drafted the former Dalton Catamount on their NFL fantasy football teams for his rookie year.
"Following Jahmyr after his high school graduation has always been a highlight," Molay said. "To watch him make it from no college offers to first-round NFL draft pick has been such a treat, not only because I know how incredible his football knowledge and skills are, but because I know what a wonderful kid he is, how hard he has worked from where he came from and how truly humble he has always been."
