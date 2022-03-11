For Murray County native Ben Williamson, there are many similarities in his home county and his future collegiate home — beyond just the name.
Williamson, a former football standout at Christian Heritage School, will travel from Murray County to Murray, Kentucky, where he’ll join the Murray State University football team as a transfer after a year spent at Shorter in Rome.
“Everything about Murray really reminds me of Murray County, Georgia,” Williamson said of the Kentucky college town with a population of about 17,000. “It felt a lot like home. That’s one of the things that made me want to go there.”
One of the other draws? The Division I Football Championship Subdivision college football program at Murray State, which joins the Ohio Valley Conference on July 1.
Growing up, Williamson knew he wanted to compete at the Division I level in football, and, entering high school, he had a plan to make that happen.
Williamson played all over the field for Christian Heritage in high school as a lineman on offense and a linebacker on defense, but it was his spot on special teams that he thought could carry him to the next level.
“I was told that if you’re good at long snapping, you can make it in college football,” Williamson said. “I never really thought anything about it until then, but I just tried it. I was a little too short to probably be a linebacker at a Division I program, so I knew snapping might be my best bet.”
It’s a position that’s never really in the spotlight — unless a snap goes awry — but it’s one that each team needs.
Williamson began taking individual lessons from former Georgia snapper and Calhoun High School player Ty Frix on how to best snap the ball back to a punter or field goal holder.
Williamson snapped for the Lions in high school, attended kicking camps and, by the summer before his senior year, he was ranked 28th in the country at his position by Kohl’s Kicking Camps, which publishes nationally-recognized recruiting rankings for kickers, punters and long snappers.
Still, not many offers came. He earned an offer from Division II Shorter, but he was one of the only highly-ranked snappers that hadn’t earned an invite from a larger school.
Williamson signed with Shorter the February of his senior year, before a Division I offer finally came from FCS program Tennessee Tech in the summer before he was set to join Shorter in Rome.
Williamson knew there still could be more out there for him, so he stuck with Shorter with the intentions of transferring after the season.
“That kind of happened when I was a senior in high school,” Williamson said. “I didn’t really want to go to either of those for four years, so I figured the best thing would be to go to Shorter for a year and get film.”
“I knew that I could do it,” he said. “I just had to go somewhere and prove it.”
Williamson snapped for the Hawks during the 2021 season, then entered his name in the transfer portal in December.
Through his work with OneOnOne Kicking, a training service for special teamers, Williamson began to see some interest.
Alabama State, an FCS program, offered Williamson a scholarship on Feb. 11. Then Williamson got an offer from Idaho after messaging the Vandals’ coach on social media.
“You always hear coaches say ‘just keep sending in film and you might get a response’. That’s what happened with me,” Williamson said.
The opportunity at Murray State came when a OneOnOne prospect that had been committed to the Racers flipped and signed with another school.
Williamson earned an offer Feb. 14, visited the school and the city that shared a name with his home county, and committed a week later.
Williamson said he’s accomplishing a dream by getting to play college football at a high level, and he’d encourage anyone with ambitions that outweigh their size or athleticism to take the same path he did.
“If you want to play D-I football and you don’t meet certain requirements, just consider long-snapping,” Williamson said. “You could play the kind of football that you’ve always dreamed of.”
