High schools in Georgia should suspend spring sports due to concerns over the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a release from The Georgia High School Association on Thursday.
Whitfield County Schools will suspend athletic events "until further notice" according to superintendent Judy Gilreath. Christian Heritage School, a private school in Dalton, has suspended all athletic practices and games while the campus closes Monday through March 27, athletics director Chad Jordan said.
"I don't want our kids going outside our county and being exposed to large groups of people," Gilreath said.
Cessation of sports has not yet been made official at any other area schools, though officials said they are aware of the GHSA advisory and would be discussing the next steps. Dalton High School Athletics Director Jeff McKinney said that Dalton Public School officials would meet Friday morning to discuss the advisory.
"We've seen it, but we haven't made any decisions yet," McKinney said Thursday.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Murray County Schools had not informed North Murray High School Athletics Director Keith Robinette about a decision regarding closing schools or stopping sports.
Professional sports leagues and colleges across the country canceled or delayed games en masse on Thursday, including the NCAA nixing its men's and women's basketball national championship tournaments. Major sports — from MLB to the NBA to the NHL — have suspended their seasons. The NAIA canceled all spring sports and all winter sports championships, meaning the Dalton State College Roadrunners will not play in the men's basketball national championship tournament that was scheduled to begin next week.
In Georgia, the GHSA is leaving those decisions up to the local school systems.
“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves," Robin Hines, executive director of the GHSA, said in the release. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the governor’s (Brian Kemp) and the GHSA’s recommendations.”
The GHSA governs state championship events, like the recently completed basketball championship, but doesn't control regular season athletic events. In the release, the association announced the postponement of state literary competitions scheduled for this Saturday and Saturday, March 21.
“We will definitely suspend for the next two weeks, as the governor recommended,” Hines said in the release. “By close of business on Friday, March 27, we will issue an update. We hate to have to make this call, but we must do what is in the best interest of our student-athletes and fans.”
Kemp urged school systems to consider closing for two weeks at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
