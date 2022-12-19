Christian Heritage School’s Jax Abernathy didn’t pour in 53 points in this year’s matchup against visiting Hamilton Heights Christian Academy.
But he’ll gladly take the game-winner.
As the final seconds ticked down, Abernathy dribbled right, crossed over at the top of the key, took a pair of dribbles and released a fading jumper from the free throw line in front of three defenders.
The buzzer sounded, the ball went through and fans and teammates rushed to the junior standout.
A year after Abernathy scored a career-high 53 points over the talented opponent from Chattanooga, Abernathy’s game-winner gave his team 53 points — and the 53-52 win. He led the Lions (7-0) with 25 points.
“It didn’t go as planned to how we drew it up,” Abernathy said. “We finally got me the ball, and, when I had it, I knew I was going to make it. I just stepped up and made a shot.”
Hamilton Heights (5-7), led by 6-foot-8-inch Villanova signee Jordann Dumont, had taken the lead for the first time since the early third quarter on an Ogbonna Agbo contested lay-in with 12.2 seconds left.
The Lions called timeout, got the ball up the floor to Abernathy, and let him go to work.
Abernathy hit the final shot over Dumont and 6-foot-7-inch Agbo. Abernathy is tied for tallest among a few Christian Heritage players listed at 6-feet-4-inches.
“They’re all so long and athletic,” Abernathy said. “Their length just makes it a challenge whether you’re shooting layups or threes.”
That challenge was evident early on. Hamilton Heights led 18-15 after the first and pushed the advantage to 10 at 30-20 late in the second quarter.
Abernathy, who struggled with his jump shot early, hit a pair of late 3-pointers and Dontae Crowder hit another as the Lions closed to within 31-28 at halftime.
The third quarter was Abernathy’s.
He outscored Hamilton Heights in the third, pouring in 13 of the Lions’ 16 points on a variety of short and long shots. The Lion defense held Hamilton Heights to seven points in the quarter and led 44-38 headed into the fourth.
Crowder hit another timely three to temporarily stall a comeback by the visitors, but Hamilton Heights kept coming.
A Dumont dunk cut the score to 49-48 before Cash Hare answered with a back-door layup.
The score was cut to 51-50 with a minute to play, and the visitors took the lead on the Agbo shot.
Hare kept the Lions in it early in the game before Abernathy got going. He scored nine in the first quarter and finished with 11. Crowder scored 13.
Christian Heritage beat Tattnall County 58-51 in overtime on Saturday to keep Lions undefeated, and Abernathy’s winner keeps the unblemished record alive.
The Lions play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Prior to the boys game, the Christian Heritage girls (3-5) dropped to Hamilton Heights (7-9) 45-35.
Christian Heritage trailed 31-16 and climbed back to within single-digits in the fourth quarter, but the visitors did enough at the end to fend off a potential comeback.
The Lady Lions host Philadelphia Christian today at 1 p.m.
Also in high school basketball action:
Boys
Dalton 66, Gordon Lee 43
Dalton (8-0) took down the hosts in the first round of the Gordon Lee High School Christmas tournament on Monday night.
The Catamounts shot past Gordon Lee (3-6) 66-43 to advance to the tournament’s semifinals. Dalton plays tonight against either LaFayette or Trion.
Eli Burt and RJ Storey both scored 12 for Dalton, while Kobi Cooper scored 11. Chaz Ramsey scored nine and had 11 rebounds.
Northwest Whitfield 74, Coahulla Creek 32
After dropping three straight games, Northwest Whitfield (5-3) got back in the win column by shutting down Coahulla Creek (2-7) 74-32 on Saturday in Tunnel Hill.
The Bruins led 25-5 after the first quarter.
Tytus Ramsey led a balanced Northwest offense with 12 points. Gabe Perez had 11, Jackson Harris had 10 and Isaiah Foster put in eight.
David Noll scored nine for the Colts while Chase Ward scored eight.
Northwest plays Ringgold on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at North Murray High School’s Christmas tournament. Coahulla Creek next plays Rome at Model High School’s Christmas tournament on Dec. 28.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 65, Coahulla Creek 60
Northwest Whitfield (4-5) broke a four-game slide while continuing a three-game skid for Coahulla Creek (6-3) on Saturday.
The Lady Bruins downed Coahulla Creek 65-60 on Saturday in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest led 14-9 after the first quarter and the Lady Colts kept the game tight all the way. Coahulla Creek outscored the Lady Bruins 21-19 in the final quarter, but couldn’t overcome Northwest.
Sloan Pender and Miah Triana both scored 16 for Northwest.
Shea Poe scored 19 to lead Coahulla Creek, while Aubree Langley added 15.
Northwest plays Calhoun at 5:30 Wednesday night at North Murray High School’s Christmas tourney, while Coahulla Creek’s next chance to snap a three-game skid is a Dec. 28 game against North Paulding at Christian Heritage School’s Christmas tournament.
