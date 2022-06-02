The two-time defending Class 4A state soccer champions have a new coach in place that will try to lead a three-peat.
Southeast Whitfield High School has tabbed current Valley Point Middle head soccer coach Miguel Garcia to be the next boys soccer coach for the Raiders, according to Southeast athletics director Mark Lentych.
"It's a blessing to take over such a prestigious program," said Garcia, a Dalton High School graduate.
Garcia met with the team for the first time Thursday evening.
"He knows our kids and he knows the game," Lentych said. "He's played, coached and officiated."
Garcia has spent time on the sidelines at Southeast helping as an assistant, Lentych said, and he's sent many players up to the Raiders from his team at Valley Point, a feeder school for Southeast. He's been on the job at Valley Point for 10 years.
"We had a number of applicants, but once he showed some interest we made it a point to speak with him," Lentych said.
The job opened for the Raiders when Hector Holguin resigned from the job last month after coaching the Raiders for four seasons, leading Southeast to two straight state titles. Holguin cited a desire to spend more time with family.
The Raiders have won three state championships overall, also winning in 2017.
"I have nothing but the utmost respect for coach Holguin and everything he has built," Garcia said. "I put in the application and prayed. The bar is set very high."
Garcia will retain Nick Finney, who was an assistant under Holguin and previous head coach Todd Close, who now coaches the Lady Raiders.
"He and coach Finney are very good friends and have great respect for one another, and they're going to make a very good team," Lentych said.
"He's been involved with the three state championships, so it's amazing to be able to work with someone who has helped install the foundation," Garcia said of Finney.
Lentych said Garcia's knowledge of local soccer was a factor in his landing the job.
"He's been around long enough to see Dalton become Soccertown, USA. He understands process and culture and he know our kids," Lentych said. "We spoke at length not just about soccer but about character and integrity. It's going to be a great fit for our program, our kids and our school."
Garcia said he's overjoyed to be able to take over a soccer program in his hometown of Dalton.
"It's an honor. I wanted the community to be what it is now," he said. "It's the biggest honor in the world."
