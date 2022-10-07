The Georgia Sheriffs Cherokee Estate and MountainView golf tournament sponsored by Leonard Brothers Construction is Friday, Oct. 14, at Indian Trace Golf Course in Chatsworth.
The tournament helps support the local children of the two local youth homes funding extracurricular activities, therapeutic needs, campus outings and campus repairs to name a few. Cherokee Estate, in Beaverdale north of Dalton, cares for girls. MountainView, northeast of Chatsworth, is for boys.
The two homes are part of statewide homes for children who had to be removed from their homes for no fault of their own. The homes provide a loving, caring environment.
The 18-hole golf tournament includes an opportunity to win a new car from North Georgia Toyota in Dalton. Tickets can also be purchased for various raffle items as well as a 50/50 drawing. Participants can win up to $40,000 toward a new vehicle from North Georgia Toyota and a $10,000 donation to your favorite charitable organization. The prize is for a hole-in-one on a select hole.
Spots are available for the four-person, select shot tournament. Entry fee is $500 per team, which includes entry for the team, lunch, tournament favors and one mulligan and one red tee per player.
This is a great opportunity to help a worthy cause while enjoying a round of golf with friends.
For more information, call (706) 259-8581.
