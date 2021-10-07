Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estates and MountainView golf tournament set for Oct. 21

North Georgia Toyota is providing a 2021 Toyota that could be won by a lucky golfer during the Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estates and MountainView golf tournament on Oct. 21. From left are Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood; Eddie Brooker of North Georgia Toyota; Cherokee Estates board chair Bob Beavers; MountainView board chair Jason Babb; Cherokee Estates and MountainView administrator Nikita Jordan; Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport; and Greg Epps of North Georgia Toyota.

The Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estates and MountainView golf tournament is Thursday, Oct. 21, at the beautiful Indian Trace golf course in Chatsworth.

The tournament helps support the children of the two local youth homes. Cherokee Estates, in Beaverdale north of Dalton, is for girls. MountainView, northeast of Chatsworth, is for boys.

The two homes are part of a statewide of homes for children who had to be removed from their homes for no fault of their own. The homes provide a loving, caring environment.

The 18-hole golf tournament includes an opportunity to win a new car from North Georgia Toyota in Dalton.

“The fun-filled tournament provides an opportunity to help a worthy cause while enjoying a round of golf with friends and potential friends from across Northwest Georgia,” said Cherokee Estates board chair Bob Beavers.

A few spots remain open for the four-person select shot tournament. Entry fee is $500 per team, which includes entry for the team, lunch, tournament favors and one mulligan and one red tee per player.

For more information, call (706) 259-8581.

