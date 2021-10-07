Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estates and MountainView golf tournament set for Oct. 21

The Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estates and MountainView golf tournament is Thursday, Oct. 21, at the beautiful Indian Trace golf course in Chatsworth.
The tournament helps support the children of the two local youth homes. Cherokee Estates, in Beaverdale north of Dalton, is for girls. MountainView, northeast of Chatsworth, is for boys.
The two homes are part of a statewide of homes for children who had to be removed from their homes for no fault of their own. The homes provide a loving, caring environment.
The 18-hole golf tournament includes an opportunity to win a new car from North Georgia Toyota in Dalton.
“The fun-filled tournament provides an opportunity to help a worthy cause while enjoying a round of golf with friends and potential friends from across Northwest Georgia,” said Cherokee Estates board chair Bob Beavers.
A few spots remain open for the four-person select shot tournament. Entry fee is $500 per team, which includes entry for the team, lunch, tournament favors and one mulligan and one red tee per player.
For more information, call (706) 259-8581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.