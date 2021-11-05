CHATSWORTH -- Organizers say the annual Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes golf tournament in October at the beautiful Indian Trace Course had a good turnout under much better than predicted weather conditions.
The fundraiser featured two flights with lots of fun for all. Players enjoyed lunch provided by Chick-fil-A on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton and received goody bags from the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes.
The top three teams from each flight received cash prizes.
In the afternoon flight, the Murray County Sheriff's Office team finished with a select shot low score of 53. They are Maria Bradley, Detective Brad Hall, Detective Kyle Parker and Ron Wilson. Afternoon second place with Acree, Jinright, Leonard & Co. (certified public accountants) were Randy Foster, David Hicks, Randy Hill and Mike Jinright with a 55. Third place for the afternoon flight went to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with a 57. Playing were Dennis Cooper, John Gibson, Ty Guy and Bruce Jordan.
First place for the morning flight was earned by a team from Crosspointe Dalton as Adam Alderete, John-Paul Burdashaw, Tom Marales, and Michael Young had a select shot score of 59. The Gordon County Sheriff's Office finished second in the morning flight as Ritchie Harris, Chuck Kirby, Alex Sutherland and Ben Worley shot a 61. Corner Drugs was third at 63. They were Michael Fortner, Jack Lindsay, Jim Richards and Brandon Stone.
