GHSA reclassification plan would abolish private-public split in Class A, create divisions based on size

A proposed plan by the Georgia High School Association's reclassification committee would end Class A's split between public and private schools, placing Christian Heritage School's athletics into a division of Class A with other public schools. The plan would also move a handful of private schools up into Class 2A and 3A.
The plan was approved by the reclassification committee Wednesday. It still must be voted on by the GHSA's executive committee before it becomes rule.
The GHSA originally announced finalized reclassification for the upcoming two-year cycle for Classes A through 7A earlier this month. After several private schools announced plans to leave the GHSA for the Georgia Independent School Association, the GHSA was faced with the choice of either adjusting the system or not having enough teams playing football to build a complete bracket for the Class A Private playoffs.
Private and public schools have been split in Class A since 2012.
The new proposed plan abolishes the private-public split in Class A, instead dividing Class A into two divisions made up of both private and public schools. Christian Heritage would be in Class A's Division II, and each division would compete for separate championships. Appeals for the new plan will be heard by the GHSA next week.
The plan applies the state's new multiplier of three for students from outside of each school's attendance zone in enrollment count across all classifications. Originally, the multiplier only applied to schools in classifications above Class A, since it was already divided between public and private schools. Instead, the new plan would have some private schools move up in classifications while the others are divided between Class A's Division I and II. Rome's Darlington, a longtime region rival of Christian Heritage is one of those moving to Class 2A.
The plan also sees some public schools move classifications to balance numbers between the classifications. The Dalton Academy was originally set to join Class 2A starting next year, but would instead play in Class A's Division I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.