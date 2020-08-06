GHSA Region Realignment: Class 3A

Editor’s note: In November 2019, the Georgia High School Association released the realigned regions for the next two seasons for all seven of its sports classifications. With scheduled fall sports seasons quickly approaching, we’ll take a look at what’s new for each region that houses an area school. Next up: Class 3A
The headlining change in the Georgia High School Association in its 2020-21 region realignment for Region 6-3A is the exit of longtime football power Calhoun High School.
Calhoun, which won 18 consecutive region titles before North Murray stopped that streak in 2019, will bump up two classifications to Class 5A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
North Murray remains in Region 6-3A, along with Coahulla Creek and Murray County.
Beyond the exit of Calhoun, changes in the region include the entrance of LaFayette, which bumped down from Class 4A, and Rockmart , which competed in Class 2A prior to the 2020 season. Haralson County also exits Region 6-3A for Class 2A.
Adairsville, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold and Sonoraville all remain in Region 6-3A after competing in the region for the 2018-2020 cycle.
Ringgold, the 2019 Class 3A GHSA state champion in softball, will continue to provide tough competition for area teams, while LaFayette reached the 10-team state tournament in softball last season in Class 4A. Rockmart also reached the semifinal round of the Class 2A state tournament last season.
LaFayette was a semifinalist in Class 4A in volleyball last season.
Class 3A realignment 2020-2021
Region 6-3A
Adairsville
Coahulla Creek
LaFayette
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Murray County
North Murray
Ringgold
Rockmart
Sonoraville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.