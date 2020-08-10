GHSA Region Realignment: Class 4A

Editor's note: In November 2019, the Georgia High School Association released the realigned regions for the next two seasons for all seven of its sports classifications. With scheduled fall sports seasons quickly approaching, we'll take a look at what's new for each region that houses an area school. Next up: Class 4A
The biggest change in Northwest Georgia's Class 4A region in the Georgia High School Association's 2020-21 region realignment may just be a number.
The region, which includes Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools, will be known as Region 7-4A in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Five of the seven schools from last reclassification cycle's Region 6-4A will make up Region 7-4A, including both Northwest and Southeast. LaFayette was in the region last year, but bumped down to Class 3A, where it will compete in Region 6-3A along with Coahulla Creek, Murray County and North Murray. Gilmer High School is also dropping to Class 3A, but will compete in Region 7.
Newcomers to Northwest and Southeast's region include two schools that competed in Region 5-4A in the last cycle, Cedartown and Carrollton's Central.
Cedartown was a playoff team last season in football, while Central missed out. All four of last season's Region 6-4A football playoff teams, including Northwest, will compete in Region 7-4A this year.
Southeast Whitfield, which went 0-10 in football last season, is set to compete in a non-region schedule this year, leaving the team ineligible for the state playoffs. The Raiders will compete in the region in all other sports.
Ringgold's Heritage, last year's Class 4A state softball champion, will play in Region 7-4A. LaFayette, which is set to exit the region, was a state tournament team, while newcomer Central also made the eight-team field.
Heritage was a quarterfinalist in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament last year, while LaFayette made the semifinals.
Class 4A realignment 2020-2021
Region 7-4A
Cedartown
Central (Carrollton)
Heritage (Ringgold)
Northwest Whitfield
Pickens
Ridgeland
Southeast Whitfield
