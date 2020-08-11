GHSA Region Realignment: Class 6A

Editor's note: In November 2019, the Georgia High School Association released the realigned regions for the next two seasons for all seven of its sports classifications. With scheduled fall sports seasons quickly approaching, we'll take a look at what's new for each region that houses an area school. Next up: Class 6A
It's a brand new world for Dalton High School in the upcoming sports season, at least when it comes to region opponents.
The 2020-21 Georgia High School Association region alignments leave Dalton in a new region for athletics, Region 5-6A. After competing in the sixth region of Class 6A, Georgia's second largest classification, for the last two seasons, the Catamounts enter a region without any holdovers from that previous region.
Without many schools of its size in Northwest Georgia, Dalton is usually paired in regions with schools from further east and south. The Catamounts' previous region consisted of many teams in the area north of Atlanta, like South Cobb in Austell or Osborne in Marietta.
The new Region 5-6A brings together Dalton with schools to the west of Georgia's biggest city, including three Paulding County schools, as well as Rome and Carrollton.
Football power and last year's state champion Harrison was in the Catamounts' region last year, but moved up to Class 7A. Alexander and South Paulding, new region foes for Dalton, both were Class 6A playoff teams last season, but were bounced in the first or second round. Carrollton reached the quarterfinals in the Class 5A football playoffs last year. Carrollton was also one of the eight participants in last year's state softball tournament in Class 5A, while South Paulding reached the second round of the playoffs in Class 6A.
Last year's Class 6A volleyball state champion, Allatoona, was a region foe for Dalton last season, but remained in Region 6-6A this season.
Class 6A realignment 2020-2021
Region 5-6A
Alexander
Carrollton
Dalton
Douglas County
East Paulding
Paulding County
Rome
South Paulding
