Editor’s Note: In November 2019, the Georgia High School Association released the realigned regions for the next two seasons for all seven of its sports classifications. With scheduled fall sports seasons quickly approaching, we’ll take a look at what’s new for each region that houses an area school. First up: Class A.
Perhaps the biggest change implemented by the Georgia High School Association in its 2020-21 region realignment is the split of Class A schools into two sub-classifications.
Private Class A schools, like Dalton’s Christian Heritage School, will now compete in a separate region from public Class A schools, like Morris Innovative High School.
Prior to the reclassification for the upcoming two sports season, the two were in the same region, a 19-team Region 6-A. With the delineation between private and public schools in Georgia’s smallest classification, Christian Heritage will compete in Region 7-A Private with five other private schools, four of which field football teams like the Lions.
Morris Innovative, which does not have a football program, will now compete in a 12-team Region 6-A Public. Five other schools, in addition to Morris, in the region do not play football.
Most of the GHSA state championship events already crowned champions in both public and private Class A divisions, but region schedules would still pit the two against each other prior to the playoffs.
Last season, Region 6-A was split into two divisions for football competition. The Lions finished 2019 with a 9-2 record and second in their division to Darlington School, who will join Christian Heritage in its new region. There are 40 football-playing member schools in Class 1A Private, and 32 will be in the GHSA playoffs.
Morris Innovative is set to play volleyball this fall. Gordon Lee High School, which reached the semifinal round of the 2019 GHSA Class A/2A Public playoffs, will be in Region 6-A Public with Morris Innovative. Mount Paran Christian School, a semifinalist in last year’s Class A/2A Private volleyball playoffs, will remain in the same region as Christian Heritage.
Class A realignment 2020-2021
Region 7-A Private
Christian Heritage
Darlington
Excel Christian
Mt. Paran Christian
North Cobb Christian
Walker
Region 6-A Public
Armuchee
Atlanta Classical
B.E.S.T Academy
Bowdon
DeKalb School of the Arts
Drew Charter School
Fulton Leadership Academy
Georgia School for Deaf
Gordon Lee
Morris Innovative
Mt. Zion, Carroll
Trion
