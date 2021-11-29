Gibbs gone?: Former Dalton standout RB plans to enter transfer portal after 2 seasons at Georgia Tech

Former Dalton High School standout Jahmyr Gibbs said Monday he plans to explore a transfer after two seasons playing running back at Georgia Tech.
The former Catamount announced the decision on his Twitter account on Monday.
"After a long and hard process and talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Gibbs wrote in the post. "... Thank y'all for believing in me and showing me nothing but love through the good and bad times."
Once a player enters their name in the transfer portal, an online database of potential transfers, staffs at other schools are allowed to contact the player and begin the recruiting process. Players can still withdraw their name from the portal and choose to stay at their current school.
Gibbs, a four-star recruit in high school, signed with Georgia Tech over several offers from Power Five programs. After contributing a solid freshman season in 2020 despite being limited to seven games due to injury, Gibbs finished third in the nation in all purpose yards in the 2021 regular season, totaling 746 rushing yards, 470 receiving yards and 589 kickoff return yards.
Georgia Tech finished 3-7 in 2020 and 3-9 in 2021. Gibbs, who has three years of collegiate eligibility, ran twice for 1 yard and caught one pass for a loss of 4 in Tech's final game of the season, a 45-0 loss Saturday to Georgia.
Gibbs starred at Dalton High at running back. After committing to Georgia Tech before his senior season, Gibbs piled up 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns on 233 carries for the Catamounts as a senior. Gibbs was named the Daily Citizen-News All-Area Football Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
