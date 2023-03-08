Family Frameworks, a provider of resources and support for teens in Dalton and the surrounding communities, says Dalton High School graduate and former University of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs has volunteered to be an official ambassador of the organization.
Recognized by many analysts as one of the top running back prospects eligible for April’s NFL draft, Gibbs, a native of Dalton, is well-known for his quick acceleration and elusiveness on the field, as well as his commitment to giving back to the community.
By being an ambassador for Family Frameworks, Gibbs aims to support local youth in navigating the challenges and opportunities of life as they continue to develop in an ever-changing world. He will help provide resources and awareness to the mission of the organization. In addition, he will participate in fundraisers and events, sharing his experiences and insights with the community to empower teens.
“I know from experience the challenges teens face, and I am excited to help them make good choices for their futures,” said Gibbs. “You can look at my life and see I had obstacles to overcome, roadblocks that I did not allow to get me off course to reach my goals. With the help of my family, who is also my amazing support system, and positive influences like Family Frameworks, I learned to make great decisions, listen to advice and overcome those obstacles. I hope other teens can follow my example and see that it is not the obstacles that are the problem, it is how we respond to those obstacles.”
Gibbs, a 2020 Dalton High School graduate, spent two seasons playing at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama before the 2022 season. Gibbs announced his intent to enter the NFL draft earlier this year.
Family Frameworks is a local provider of resources and support for teens, offering practical and relevant information on topics such as how the teen brain works, abuse, bullying and suicide, healthy relationships and healthy choices. Family Frameworks works hands-on with ninth-grade students in area high schools and the Boys and Girls clubs, teaching them how to look at the tools and resources around them to be set up for the most probable path to success.
“We’re thrilled to have Jahmyr Gibbs as our official ambassador,” said Danielle Putnam, executive director of Family Frameworks. “He’s a real-life, hometown hero who is going to touch the lives of our local youth and really set them up for success. He’s a person our youth can relate to. He walked the same halls as they do, shared the same teachers, and shared the same struggles. With his support, we’re better equipped to provide our curriculum to more teens in our community.”
Started in 2005, Family Frameworks educates nearly 2,500 teens each year in Murray, Gordon and Whitfield counties with classes that create understanding in areas that affect identity and character building in the teen years and how that relates to their relationships with others.
