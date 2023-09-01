Murray County High School (0-3) dropped a home game 35-7 Friday night against visiting Gilmer (2-1).
The Indians gave up 35 first-half points to the Bobcats, only getting in the end zone for a fourth-quarter score.
Murray County running back Braylon Myers got that touchdown for the Indians, a rushing score.
By that time, Gilmer had the game well in hand.
The Bobcats piled up five rushing touchdowns on the Murray defense.
Kyle Cowart got two and led the Bobcat attack with 62 yards. Isaac Rellinger, Douglas Callihan and Grant Ballew each got in the end zone for one rushing score.
For Murray Trent Childers passed for 55 yards, but threw an interception. Judah Woodall also spent some time at QB and was picked.
Nathan Johnson had a pair of receptions for 31 yards.
The Indians get a week to recover after the 0-3 start. Murray is off next Friday, and will next be in action at Chattooga on Sept. 15.
