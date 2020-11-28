Go-ahead putback sinks Dalton State basketball in season opener

Dalton State College’s basketball team dropped their season opener Saturday at Columbia, Kentucky’s Lindsey Wilson College 81-78.
A go-ahead putback through a foul by Lindey Wilson’s Colen Gaynor broke a 78-78 tie with just one second left, dropping the Roadrunners.
A back-and-forth battle for much of the first half ended with a 37-32 Lindsey Wilson advantage at halftime.
The Roadrunners battled back from a 75-70 deficit with two minutes left to tie the game at 78 after an Antares Gwyn shot, but Gaynor rebounded a Payton Cundiff miss for the game-winning basket and free throw.
Gwyn tallied 12 points and nine rebounds in his Dalton State debut, while Rodley Adjei led all scorers with 28. Marquel Wiggins, another Roadrunner newcomer, netted 18.
Gaynor led Lindey Wilson with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Cundiff scored 15 and Elijah Jordan 15.
It was the first game since March for the Roadrunners, who had the end of their 2019-20 season canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Dalton State, which finished 30-3 and won the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament last year, was set to be one of four top seeds in the NAIA national tournament prior to its cancellation.
The Roadrunners’ next game is Dec. 12, when they’re set to host Reinhardt University.
