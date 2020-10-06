Going for two: After 2-0 start, Dalton State soccer's Riescher wins second straight weekly award

In the 2020 season, Dalton State College men's soccer player Justin Riescher has played two matches, scored two goals in each, tallied two wins and been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week twice.
Riescher's latest honor came after a two-goal performance in the Roadrunners' 3-0 victory over Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday.
The SSAC announced the award on Monday.
"Justin loves the game, and that's what makes him special," Dalton State soccer head coach Saif Alsafeer said of the Roadrunner junior. "He's super athletic and very skilled, but he loves the game and he's hungry and eager to score goals. With that, you find yourself in good positions to make it happen."
After a 2-0 victory the previous Saturday over Middle Georgia State, the season opener for the Roadrunners, Riescher won the same award. Both Roadrunner soccer programs swept the awards after their first game.
Riescher's teammate, goalkeeper Aaron Fraire, was the men's SSAC Defensive Player of the Week. On the women's side, Emily Darnell was named SSAC Offensive Player of the Week and Mattie Dollar was tabbed the SSAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Both Roadrunner soccer teams are playing a non-conference only fall slate, with SSAC and national competition moved to the spring semester due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The women's soccer team was idle Saturday after a victory over Middle Georgia to begin the season last Saturday.
"All you can do is deal with what is in front of you," said Alsafeer, who coaches both the men's and women's team. "We've dealt with training and a couple of games so far, and we've done well."
